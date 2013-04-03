© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Cognex sues Microscan for patent infringement

Cognex Corporation announces that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Microscan Systems in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Cognex alleges that Microscan’s Mobile Hawk, a handheld product used to read Direct Part Mark (DPM) codes, infringes a patent held by Cognex. The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Microscan from using Cognex’s patented technology in its products, and to recover damages resulting from the infringement.



“Cognex has invested substantial time and resources to develop highly innovative ID code-reading technologies, and thousands of customers around the world purchase our products precisely because of our innovations. While we welcome legitimate competition, we will not stand idly by when competitors use our proprietary technology against us in the marketplace. We have a responsibility to all of our stakeholders, particularly to our engineers who devote significant effort to create new technologies, to take meaningful action whenever a competitor infringes any of our patents,” said Robert J. Willett, Chief Executive Officer of Cognex.