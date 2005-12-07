TTI names new European Director

TTI Europe, passive and connector specialist, has promoted Geoff Breed to the position of European Director of Supplier Marketing.

In his new role, Breed will work in close partnership with TTI's focussed franchise base, developing innovative new ways to ensure that the strengths of each of its supplier partners are fully leveraged and developed within TTI's European branch network. The result, he hopes, will help make TTI a key strategic resource for customers.



“My task will be to drive supplier strategy through our organisation”, he explains. “TTI is known for Demand Creation, and as European Director of Supplier Marketing I will be responsible for implementing programs at TTI that enable us to realise the full sales potential of the key products and technologies available from the suppliers that we have in our franchise portfolio.”



Breeds new role will mean that TTI is even more closely aligned with its supplier partner base. He comments: “I will work alongside our franchise base, understanding the areas they are strong in, developing processes, procedures and working practices that focus our efforts for the benefit of our customers.”

