© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 02, 2013
Analog Devices CEO has passed away
Analog Devices (ADI) CEO Jerald Fishman passed away from an apparent heart attack during the evening of March 28. Mr Fishman was 67 years old.
The company issued the following statement:
“This is a terrible loss for me personally and for all of us here at ADI,” said Ray Stata, Chairman of the Board. “Jerry dedicated his entire career to building ADI into a great company—one of which we all are enormously proud. Jerry’s commitment to ADI occupied a central part of his life and his passion for success was infectious. Jerry not only developed enormous respect both inside and outside the company as one of our industry’s greatest leaders, but also for those like me who knew him well, he engendered a sense of affection and loyalty through his candor, openness, and integrity and through his unique sense of humor. While Jerry was extraordinarily passionate about his work and ADI, his greatest pride was his family and our thoughts are with them at this time. We shall miss Jerry deeply.”
Jerry was born in 1945 and grew up in Flushing, NY. He graduated from the City College of New York with a BSEE degree. He went on to earn an MSEE degree from Northeastern University, an MBA from Boston University, and Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk Law School.
Jerry joined Analog Devices in 1971 in product marketing. His responsibilities and his contributions expanded quickly as he rose through the ranks of the company, and in 1991 he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. In 1996, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer. Jerry’s contributions to ADI and the industry were recognized throughout his career.
In accordance with the Company’s bylaws, ADI’s President Vincent Roche has been appointed Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis by ADI’s Board of Directors.
“Vince, together with the leadership team Jerry put in place, know the company well and know what they have to do to continue the company’s success,” said Mr. Stata.
“This is a terrible loss for me personally and for all of us here at ADI,” said Ray Stata, Chairman of the Board. “Jerry dedicated his entire career to building ADI into a great company—one of which we all are enormously proud. Jerry’s commitment to ADI occupied a central part of his life and his passion for success was infectious. Jerry not only developed enormous respect both inside and outside the company as one of our industry’s greatest leaders, but also for those like me who knew him well, he engendered a sense of affection and loyalty through his candor, openness, and integrity and through his unique sense of humor. While Jerry was extraordinarily passionate about his work and ADI, his greatest pride was his family and our thoughts are with them at this time. We shall miss Jerry deeply.”
Jerry was born in 1945 and grew up in Flushing, NY. He graduated from the City College of New York with a BSEE degree. He went on to earn an MSEE degree from Northeastern University, an MBA from Boston University, and Juris Doctor degree from Suffolk Law School.
Jerry joined Analog Devices in 1971 in product marketing. His responsibilities and his contributions expanded quickly as he rose through the ranks of the company, and in 1991 he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. In 1996, he was named President and Chief Executive Officer. Jerry’s contributions to ADI and the industry were recognized throughout his career.
In accordance with the Company’s bylaws, ADI’s President Vincent Roche has been appointed Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis by ADI’s Board of Directors.
“Vince, together with the leadership team Jerry put in place, know the company well and know what they have to do to continue the company’s success,” said Mr. Stata.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments