© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

VTI Technologies is now Murata Electronics Oy

Following the acquisition of VTI Technologies Oy by the Japanese company Murata Manufacturing, VTI has recently changed its company name.

The new company name is Murata Electronics Oy. At the same time, the company has adopted Murata’s visual identity with the Murata logo.



“Today is a memorable day: VTI Technologies Oy has become Murata Electronics Oy. The change of company name and visual identity clearly and strongly highlights the fact that this company is now an integral part of Murata,” says Mr. Tsuneo Murata, President of Murata Manufacturing. “Our aim is to strengthen the Murata brand worldwide, and this change supports our strategy. VTI has been recognized as a pioneer in MEMS technology, and now we want Murata to be the top-of-mind name also for high-quality MEMS sensors, in addition to other Murata products.”



Mr. Shinji Ushiro, the new CEO and President of Murata Electronics Oy as of 1 June says Murata’s objective is to become one of the main global MEMS companies. “By exploring the market needs and by developing competitive MEMS products, we believe that we can reach this objective”, he says.