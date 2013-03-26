© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Mouser authorized for global distribution of Micrel

Mouser Electronics is partnering with Micrel, a manufacturer of IC solutions, to offer Micrel’s broad range of high-performance semiconductors and solutions.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to offer Micrel’s world-class semiconductors to our customers, including their leadership LDO and Switcher product families. Our partnership with Micrel will benefit design engineering customers who require access to the newest Micrel products. In addition, the breadth of our in-stock portfolio will benefit customers from prototype to small production,” said Mike Scott, Mouser’s Vice President of Semiconductors.



“Mouser’s decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of leading edge components for design engineers makes them an ideal partner for Micrel,” stated David Schwartz, Micrel’s Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “This agreement gives us the opportunity to expand Micrel’s customer base with Mouser’s best-in-class service and streamlined global logistics. We’re confident in Mouser’s capabilities to offer our customers early access and world class support to our industry-leading product portfolio.”