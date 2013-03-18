ST-Ericsson lays off

© Filmfoto / Dreamstime

ST-Ericsson has announced layoffs. However, the company has been reluctant to give out details.

A press release reads:

"ST-Ericsson - with the support of both parent companies - will honor all obligations to employees, including those related to restructuring. The proposed changes are subject to negotiations with work councils and employee representatives as required."

EDITOR'S NOTE_ Updated below with new information.

The proposed key steps of agreement between the parent companies include each parent taking on parts of ST-Ericsson. It is proposed that Ericsson will assume approximately 1,800 employees and contractors, with the largest concentrations in Sweden, Germany, India and China. It is also proposed that ST will assume approximately 950 employees, primarily in France and in Italy, to support ongoing business and new products development within ST.



In addition, ST-Ericsson is pursuing external options for the future of the connectivity business, which employs around 200 employees worldwide.



In connection with the transfer of the majority of its workforce to the parent companies, ST-Ericsson will carry out restructuring of its current operations which could impact some 1,600 employees worldwide, out of which in a range of 500-700 are in Europe, including 400 to 600 positions in Sweden and 50 to 80 positions in Germany.



