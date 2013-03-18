© cumypah dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 18, 2013
IPTE expands in Spain
IPTE has now opened new significantly larger business facilities in Spain on March 15 in Reus, located in the region of Tarragona, south-west of Barcelona.
The large floor area of the building amounts to 2'250 m2 in total. There are some 1'120 m2 reserved from this floor area for manufacturing, focused on test and automation solutions mainly for Spanish customers. Before, there was only available a total business floor area of some 400m2. To date, the staff is 21 employees.
„The market for test and automation solutions in Spain bears very good prospects for IPTE“, underlines Vladimir Dobosch. „Therefore we feel quite confident about the successful future of our daughter company IPTE Spain S.L.U. and we could have made appropriately high investments in our new considerably larger company site“, the Chief Executive of IPTE Factory Automation (FA) further explains during the opening ceremony of the new location.
