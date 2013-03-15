© kornwa dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 15, 2013
Loewe AG sees layoffs
Negotiations at Loewe on a reconciliation of interests and social plan as well as a collective restructuring agreement were successfully concluded after constructive meetings with the works council and IG Metall labor union.
Additionally, the consortium of banks working with Loewe agreed to support Loewe’s restructuring. The financing partners made a firm commitment to extend the credit lines until March 31, 2014, subject to compliance with predefined terms. They also agreed to give favorable consideration to continuing the financing beyond that date.
Effective April 1, 2013, a total of 180 positions will be eliminated across all of Loewe’s divisions. “This means we have managed to stay well below the announced scope,” commented CFO Rolf Rickmeyer, who is responsible for the restructuring. The largest group affected by the cuts is production, where a total of 130 employees will be let go. In connection with other measures, such as mutual contract terminations and part-time agreements, the company was able to keep the number of operational layoffs within reason.
Loewe founded a transfer company in order to make the staff cuts socially acceptable. The objective of this company is to ensure prompt placement in new jobs, among other things by offering programs for skill development and candidate training. The transfer company will start operation on April 1, 2013, to ensure a seamless transition. It will operate for one year. “Loewe has set aside a figure in the single-digit millions for this voluntary social service. The Federal Employment Agency is actively involved,” Rickmeyer went on to say.
In addition to a reduction of monthly salaries by up to 10 percent, the restructuring agreement calls for a postponement of collective pay increases until 2014. Furthermore, vacation and Christmas bonuses were settled with a lump sum. The collective restructuring agreement remains in effect until the end of 2014 and also includes provisions for profit sharing if the business situation improves. At the same time, Loewe is retaining a needs-based training quota.
“In connection with the strategic realignment of the company, Loewe will continue to invest heavily in new product technologies,” said Loewe’s new CEO Matthias Harsch. The new television lines Loewe Reference ID and Loewe Individual launched at the turn of the year will be joined by another new TV line in the summer. Additionally, the Audiodesign segment will be systematically expanded with a number of new products this year. The first highlight, the new, wireless audio system 3D Orchestra, will come to the market in April as a global innovation. The 3D Orchestra system makes a perfect 3D sound experience possible anywhere in a room regardless of the position of the loudspeakers.
As part of the new sales strategy, Loewe is once again concentrating on its old strengths with the goal of reclaiming lost market share in Germany together with its qualified retail partners. Among other measures to accelerate the company’s internationalization efforts, master agreements have been concluded with retailer cooperatives and the sales organization has been restructured.
“We have created the conditions for the necessary restructuring and realignment of the company,” said Matthias Harsch.
Effective April 1, 2013, a total of 180 positions will be eliminated across all of Loewe’s divisions. “This means we have managed to stay well below the announced scope,” commented CFO Rolf Rickmeyer, who is responsible for the restructuring. The largest group affected by the cuts is production, where a total of 130 employees will be let go. In connection with other measures, such as mutual contract terminations and part-time agreements, the company was able to keep the number of operational layoffs within reason.
Loewe founded a transfer company in order to make the staff cuts socially acceptable. The objective of this company is to ensure prompt placement in new jobs, among other things by offering programs for skill development and candidate training. The transfer company will start operation on April 1, 2013, to ensure a seamless transition. It will operate for one year. “Loewe has set aside a figure in the single-digit millions for this voluntary social service. The Federal Employment Agency is actively involved,” Rickmeyer went on to say.
In addition to a reduction of monthly salaries by up to 10 percent, the restructuring agreement calls for a postponement of collective pay increases until 2014. Furthermore, vacation and Christmas bonuses were settled with a lump sum. The collective restructuring agreement remains in effect until the end of 2014 and also includes provisions for profit sharing if the business situation improves. At the same time, Loewe is retaining a needs-based training quota.
“In connection with the strategic realignment of the company, Loewe will continue to invest heavily in new product technologies,” said Loewe’s new CEO Matthias Harsch. The new television lines Loewe Reference ID and Loewe Individual launched at the turn of the year will be joined by another new TV line in the summer. Additionally, the Audiodesign segment will be systematically expanded with a number of new products this year. The first highlight, the new, wireless audio system 3D Orchestra, will come to the market in April as a global innovation. The 3D Orchestra system makes a perfect 3D sound experience possible anywhere in a room regardless of the position of the loudspeakers.
As part of the new sales strategy, Loewe is once again concentrating on its old strengths with the goal of reclaiming lost market share in Germany together with its qualified retail partners. Among other measures to accelerate the company’s internationalization efforts, master agreements have been concluded with retailer cooperatives and the sales organization has been restructured.
“We have created the conditions for the necessary restructuring and realignment of the company,” said Matthias Harsch.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments