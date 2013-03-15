© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 15, 2013
AVX receives new certification
AVX Corporation, recently received ISO 13485:2003 certification for its tantalum capacitor manufacturing facility, located in Biddeford, Maine.
AVX Biddeford’s latest certification ensures customers that the plant operates a quality management system that complies with strict ISO 13485 requirements for medical device manufacturers. These requirements emphasize meeting both regulatory and customer requirements, management of risk, and maintaining effective processes for the safe design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices.
ISO 13485 certification also ensures that the plant’s management system is aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Quality System Regulation (QSR) requirements and several other global regulatory requirements.
“All AVX plants are committed to producing the highest quality components, operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, and continually improving manufacturing processes, efficiency, and product quality,” said Bob Fairey, General Manager, AVX Tantalum Corporation. “Our ISO 13485 certification is our latest achievement with respect to these efforts, as well as a valuable tool that will help us continue to manufacture safe, trusted, and high-quality tantalum capacitors for use in critical medical devices.”
ISO 13485 certification also ensures that the plant’s management system is aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Quality System Regulation (QSR) requirements and several other global regulatory requirements.
“All AVX plants are committed to producing the highest quality components, operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, and continually improving manufacturing processes, efficiency, and product quality,” said Bob Fairey, General Manager, AVX Tantalum Corporation. “Our ISO 13485 certification is our latest achievement with respect to these efforts, as well as a valuable tool that will help us continue to manufacture safe, trusted, and high-quality tantalum capacitors for use in critical medical devices.”
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments