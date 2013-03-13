© creasencesro-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 13, 2013
Digi-Key expands into EMEA
Digi-Key Corporation announces its regional sales leadership team and the opening of a new European sales and support office in Munich.
“Digi-Key is continually modifying its ‘hybrid’ distribution model based on the feedback we hear from our customers,” said Mark Larson, president, Digi-Key. “Across the EMEA region, we’re experiencing an increased demand for high-mix, low-volume electronic component orders with local support, so we are aligning new resources to meet this need. We’ve carefully selected a team of industry professionals that will help us grow upon our success and continue to grow our European customer base.”
EMEA Sales Leadership Team
Digi-Key appointed a team of sales leaders, charged with supporting an existing roster of EMEA customers while expanding awareness of Digi-Key to both the design engineer and the higher volume Production Business buyer.
The sales leadership team includes:
Kris Haggstrom - Vice President of Strategic Customer Development, EMEA and Asia Pacific
David Mahal – Sales Director, Israel and Russia
Ian Wallace – Sales Director, United Kingdom and Ireland
Hermann Reiter – Sales Director, Central Europe
“We’re responding to customer demand for a distribution model that supports today’s changing global business climate,” said Chris Beeson, vice president, global sales and business development for Digi-Key. “By recruiting experienced sales leaders, we can more quickly build the Digi-Key brand, increase our traditional business, and support larger production business accounts with one-on-one support.”
New European Sales and Support Office – Munich
The new Digi-Key sales and service team will be centrally located in Munich, initially serving Central European customers. Today, the team includes one application engineer and six sales and service professionals, representing four different languages and several years of electronic component industry experience. Based on anticipated growth within Central Europe and the surrounding areas, Digi-Key plans to continue to expand the team to meet the needs of a growing and evolving customer base.
