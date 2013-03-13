© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs distribution agreement with E Ink

Distributor Digi-Key announces a global distribution agreement with E Ink. This partnership allows Digi-Key to offer E-Ink’s standard segmented displays to their customer base.

E Ink’s electronic paper displays (EPD) offer ultra-low power performance, a small form factor, and rugged operation. The reflective display technology used in EPDs allows display of an image even with no power connected.



“The move towards implementing low-power has become ubiquitous within the electronics industry,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “As the only manufacturer of this groundbreaking technology, E Ink’s products provide unmatched value for our customers, and we are delighted to add them to our expansive line card.”



"E Ink is very fortunate to have a partner like Digi-Key taking the lead in our distribution program for segmented displays," said Rob Williams, Director of North American Sales at E Ink. "The combination of Digi-Key's robust infrastructure and technical resources, along with E Ink's unique bi-stable display technology, will be instrumental as we scale this important part of our business."