© enruta dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 12, 2013
Cadence to acquire Tensilica
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tensilica, Inc. for approximately $380 million in cash. Tensilica had approximately $30 million of cash as of December 31, 2012.
"With Tensilica, we will be able to provide designers with a more complete SoC solution that will speed the development of innovative and differentiated products, while reducing time to market," said Lip-Bu Tan, president and chief executive officer of Cadence. "We look forward to working with Tensilica's dedicated employees as one team to bring even more value to our customers."
Jack Guedj, president and chief executive officer of Tensilica stated, "Joining Cadence will provide a broader platform to expedite our product development strategy and customer engagement. We will have the ability to accelerate IP subsystem development and integration while providing a more extensive support network to our customers."
Tensilica customized DPUs augment traditional custom hardware design, offering both time-to-market and programmability advantages and can be optimized to achieve optimal power, performance and area efficiency. Tensilica IP provides application-optimized subsystems that work synergistically with industry-standard CPU architectures.
"The acquisition of Tensilica by Cadence will be a positive move for the industry," said Simon Segars, president of ARM Holdings plc. "We look forward to expanding our ongoing collaboration with Cadence to enable our customers to bring great products to market."
Cadence intends to finance the transaction with available cash and an existing revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2013, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Cadence expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2013 due to the impact of merger-related accounting and accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2014. The impact on GAAP earnings per share will be available after valuation and the completion of purchase accounting.
Jack Guedj, president and chief executive officer of Tensilica stated, "Joining Cadence will provide a broader platform to expedite our product development strategy and customer engagement. We will have the ability to accelerate IP subsystem development and integration while providing a more extensive support network to our customers."
Tensilica customized DPUs augment traditional custom hardware design, offering both time-to-market and programmability advantages and can be optimized to achieve optimal power, performance and area efficiency. Tensilica IP provides application-optimized subsystems that work synergistically with industry-standard CPU architectures.
"The acquisition of Tensilica by Cadence will be a positive move for the industry," said Simon Segars, president of ARM Holdings plc. "We look forward to expanding our ongoing collaboration with Cadence to enable our customers to bring great products to market."
Cadence intends to finance the transaction with available cash and an existing revolving credit facility. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2013, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. Cadence expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2013 due to the impact of merger-related accounting and accretive to its non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2014. The impact on GAAP earnings per share will be available after valuation and the completion of purchase accounting.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments