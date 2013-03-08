© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 08, 2013
Nokia backs Apple in patent dispute
Nokia filed a brief with the US Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit - and thus puts its two cents in the infected patent war between Apple and Samsung.
Apple got support from a rather surprising corner. Nokia is backing Apple's request to block the sale of Samsung products a that was found to be in infringement of certain Cupertino-owned patents.
Nokia's appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit:
Nokia has recently been involved in numerous U.S. patent lawsuits, as both a plaintiff and defendant. Nokia is thus both a significant patent owner that might seek an injunction to protect its patent rights, and a manufacturer in an industry in which patent owners routinely issue threats of injunctions for patent infringement.
Nokia’s interest in this case is to advocate for patent laws that (i) protect patent rights as a means for promoting the constitutional goal of developing technology for public benefit; and (ii) foster and encourage innovation by allowing patent holders to obtain permanent injunctions against infringing competitors in appropriate circumstances.
Nokia there fore supports the Appellant’s request for reversal of the District Court’s denial of a permanent injunction based on application of the wrong legal standard. Nokia takes no position on any of the other substantive issues on appeal in this matter.
Source: apple insider
