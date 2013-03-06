© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Harwin invests a further GBP 1M

Harwin has invested more than GBP 1M recently in new manufacturing equipment at its worldwide headquarters and manufacturing centre in Portsmouth, UK.

The GBP 1'000'000 investment includes two new Arburg electronic moulding machines which are currently being employed to ramp up production of Harwin’s new 1.25mm pitch high-performance Gecko connector family. Other new equipment includes EDM wire erosion, hole drilling and die sinking machinery from AgieCharmilles, a MUST 3 wetting balancing machine and substantial amounts of tooling. This new investment is on top of a new £350,000 water treatment plant installed by the company last year.



Comments Chairman Damon De Laszlo: “Our philosophy is that it is only by keeping all manufacturing stages under our control here in Portsmouth that we will be able to constantly innovate and deliver new, high-quality products to the market. To do that we must have the best equipment; this demands constant reinvestment. But we can only reap the benefits offered by these leading edge machines if we have a highly-skilled and flexible workforce, which is why Harwin is also committed to training and development programs for our staff.”