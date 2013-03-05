© ermess dreamstime.com Analysis | March 05, 2013
LED light bulb retail price differed in January 2013
Investigation on the latest LED light bulb retail price showed that global LED light bulb retail price remained volatile in January 2013.
The retail price of LED replacements of 40W bulbs increased 4% to 19.4USD. Fewer new products were introduced in each region, and fluctuation in the price of original products increased. The average price of LED replacements of 60W bulbs fell 4.3% to 29.6USD. Prices declined most significantly in the Japanese market.
Replacements of traditional 40W incandescent light bulbs with large price difference in each region
LEDinside indicated that in January, the global average retail price of LED replacements of 40W bulbs increased 4% to 19.4USD. In the UK, prices increased 14%; the price of part of the original products increased significantly after the promotional period, and no new products were introduced.
In Germany, prices increased 5.1%; the price of original products increased, a fall in the exchange rate also resulted in the increased price, and no new products were introduced. In the US, the average price increased 5.5%, fewer new products were introduced in the market, and the price of original products slightly increased.
In Korea, prices slightly increased 0.9%, the price of original products remained flat, a fall in the exchange rate resulted in the increased price, and no new products were introduced. In Japan, prices fell 7.7%, the price of original products slightly fluctuated, the price of part of the products decreased significantly, and a rise in the exchange rate also resulted in price decline.
Replacements of 60W incandescent light bulbs with low average price in Japan
In January, the global average price of the LED replacements of traditional 60W bulbs fell 4.3% to 29.6USD. Price decline was most significant in Japan; price fell 13.4% to 28.4USD, the price of original products only changed slightly, new low-cost products caused a decline in the average price, and a rise in the exchange rate also resulted in price decline.
In Korea, prices slightly increased 0.9%, the price of original products remained flat, a fall in the exchange rate resulted in the increased price, and no new products were introduced. In the US, prices declined 0.2%, the price of original products declined slightly, and the price of new products was relatively low.
In the UK, prices increased 0.2%, and the price of original products slightly fluctuated. In Germany, prices declined 6%, and a stable decline was shown in original product prices. Korean vendors such as LG will continue to introduce new products in the UK and Germany.
Prices in each region differed during the New Year holiday, price adjustment leads to an exciting year for the LED lighting market
LEDinside indicated that the global average price of LED light bulb replacements of 40W and 60W bulbs differed more significantly in January, and price decline was more obvious in the Japanese market. Several original brands such as IRIS OHYAMA started to significantly reduce the promotional price, and the price of new products was lower.
As for the global market, due to the New Year holiday, prices in each region fluctuated in January. Vendors reduced inventory by lowering the price, but also increased the price to end the promotional period; this has caused the difference in product prices.
In addition, following the trend in Q4 of 2012, Korean vendors continued to sell products for reasonable prices in the US and European markets. For example, the price in the European market of LED light bulb replacements of traditional 60W incandescent light bulbs with a luminous flux of 850 lumens introduced by LG in January is approximately 28-30USD, slightly lower than the average price.
LEDinside indicated that following the transition and adjustments after the New Year holiday, manufacturers will implement new strategies and actions. This year will be an exciting year for the LED lighting market.
