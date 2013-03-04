© ermess dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 04, 2013
Cencorp gets EUR 0.6 million grant
Suur-Savon Energiasäätiö (the Suur-Savo Energy Fund) has decided to provide Cencorp with a EUR 0.6 million grant to develop photovoltaic module business accordant with the company's strategy.
Iikka Savisalo, Cencorp's CEO
"Cencorp's transition into a technology company specializing in Cleantech applications proceeds as planned. I am very pleased that an investor like Suur-Savon Energiasäätiö who understands energy technologies and their potential has decided to give funding for Cencorp's solar module business."
"Cencorp will use the grant to build a fully automated photovoltaic module manufacturing unit that is based on Cencorp's own engineering and automation know-how. Cencorp is planning to build a module factory with an estimated production capacity of close to 0.5 million modules per year. Additionally, Cencorp is planning to demonstrate automation applications to Chinese solar module manufacturers, among others, in order to secure production line orders."
"In terms of engineering, the next generation photovoltaic modules will be totally different compared to today's modules. Assembly of modules requires a lot of automation as the accuracy required in the assembly process cannot be achieved by hand. Low cost labor will clearly have less and less influence in the production of new Conductive Back Sheet modules. Cencorp views that low cost automated production technology enables solar modules to be manufactured again geographically in broader areas."
"Photovoltaic modules and components as well as related production automation applications are expected to generate major part of Cencorp's net sales in the future. According to the long-term objectives set for Cencorp's CEO on 21 August 2012 by the Board of Directors, Cencorp is expected to reach annual net sales of more than EUR 200 million by the end of 2016 provided the company has sufficient capital. Growth will come mainly from Cleantech operations, particularly from solar photovoltaic and fuel cell applications. The company believes that part of its net sales originates from new markets already during 2013. Considering the current market outlook, I find the objectives ambitious, but possible to reach."
"Cencorp's transition into a technology company specializing in Cleantech applications proceeds as planned. I am very pleased that an investor like Suur-Savon Energiasäätiö who understands energy technologies and their potential has decided to give funding for Cencorp's solar module business."
"Cencorp will use the grant to build a fully automated photovoltaic module manufacturing unit that is based on Cencorp's own engineering and automation know-how. Cencorp is planning to build a module factory with an estimated production capacity of close to 0.5 million modules per year. Additionally, Cencorp is planning to demonstrate automation applications to Chinese solar module manufacturers, among others, in order to secure production line orders."
"In terms of engineering, the next generation photovoltaic modules will be totally different compared to today's modules. Assembly of modules requires a lot of automation as the accuracy required in the assembly process cannot be achieved by hand. Low cost labor will clearly have less and less influence in the production of new Conductive Back Sheet modules. Cencorp views that low cost automated production technology enables solar modules to be manufactured again geographically in broader areas."
"Photovoltaic modules and components as well as related production automation applications are expected to generate major part of Cencorp's net sales in the future. According to the long-term objectives set for Cencorp's CEO on 21 August 2012 by the Board of Directors, Cencorp is expected to reach annual net sales of more than EUR 200 million by the end of 2016 provided the company has sufficient capital. Growth will come mainly from Cleantech operations, particularly from solar photovoltaic and fuel cell applications. The company believes that part of its net sales originates from new markets already during 2013. Considering the current market outlook, I find the objectives ambitious, but possible to reach."
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments