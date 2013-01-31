© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 31, 2013
Increase over the year for Mydata
Micronic Mydata saw some weaker order intake during the forth quarter compared to the same period 2011, but an increase in both order intake and sales over the entire year.
Fourth quarter October-December, 2012
Full year, 2012
Outlook
The company’s assessment is that sales in 2013 will reach approximately the same level as 2012.
Lars Josefsson, President and CEO, comments on 2012; Micronic Mydata acts in the electronics industry, with a long-term growth of five percent each year. New products with even higher requirements are being launched at an increasingly fast pace. Our technology enables this trend in many ways.
The SMT business area continued to develop well. Even in a somewhat weaker global market for surface mount equipment, we were still successful with both the MY100e series and the MY500 jet printer and we gained market shares.
- Order intake was EUR 26.6 (32.1) million
- Net sales were EUR 55.8 (42.8) million
- EBIT was EUR 13.8 (-1.6) million and adjusted for one-time costs of EUR 0.9 million it was EUR 14.7 (-1.6) million
Full year, 2012
- Order intake was EUR 148.7 (141) million
- Net sales were EUR 157.3 (139.2) million
- EBIT was EUR -2.4 (-7.6) million, and adjusted for one-time costs of EUR 14.8 million it was EUR 12.4 (-7.6) million
Outlook
The company’s assessment is that sales in 2013 will reach approximately the same level as 2012.
Lars Josefsson, President and CEO, comments on 2012; Micronic Mydata acts in the electronics industry, with a long-term growth of five percent each year. New products with even higher requirements are being launched at an increasingly fast pace. Our technology enables this trend in many ways.
The SMT business area continued to develop well. Even in a somewhat weaker global market for surface mount equipment, we were still successful with both the MY100e series and the MY500 jet printer and we gained market shares.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments