Inside the Nikon D5200 DSLR – Toshiba found!
The good people at Chipworks have decided to look inside a Nikon D5200 DSLR and found - Toshiba inside.
First things first; the key features of the premium consumer-level DSLR camera:
When compared to the high level of integration on a single board that one finds in a typical smart phone a DSLR is a complex system of individual parts, states Chipworks. The big chip of note - at 8.7mm x 9.4mm - is Nikon EXPEED 3: a PoP configuration featuring Samsung K4B4G3146 4 Gb DDR3 DRAM on top.
Rohm Semiconductor also registered a few design wins with the camera.
- 24.1 MP CMOS Image Sensor
- APS-C
- Nikon EXPEED 3 Sensor
- 1080p at 30 fps and 5 fps burst
- Toshiba TMP19A44f Microprocessor
- Wolfson WM8946E Audio Codec
- Spansion S29GL256S90D 256 Mbit NOR Flash
- Rohm Semiconductor BU9795 LCD Driver
- Rohm Semiconductor BU9798KV LCD Driver
- Rohm Semiconductor BD8965 DC-DC Regulator
- Rohm Semiconductor BD65490 Driver
- A new entrant into the APS-C game; with Toshiba winning the primary CIS socket in the Nikon D5200.
