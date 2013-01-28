© yury asotov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 28, 2013
Mikron posts further increase in sales
In the business year 2012 the Mikron Group posted an order intake of CHF 236.3 million (previous year: CHF 225.0 million, +5) and achieved a growth of 12% in net sales to CHF 235.6 million (previous year: CHF 210.9 million).
Order backlog stands at CHF 108.8 million (previous year: CHF 95.9 million, +14 percent). Mikron was also successful in achieving the slight improvement in EBIT margin (EBIT in percent of net sales) it was aiming for.
Demand for Mikron Group products remained healthy in 2012. Europe is still the Group's main market. Net sales rose by 12 percent. Adjusted for acquisitions – factoring out the new company Mikron Berlin – growth amounts to 5 percent.
Machining segment
During 2012, Mikron Machining further developed various machines, expanded the tools business in Switzerland and Germany, and consolidated the service base in China. The relatively broad-based demand from Europe and Asia and the good order backlog at the beginning of the year resulted in a pleasing 9 percent increase in net sales to CHF 134.7 million (previous year: CHF 123.3. million).
Order volume declined significantly in the second half of the year, resulting in falling net sales in the fourth quarter, especially in the tools business. The segment's total order intake for 2012 came to CHF 123.6 million (previous year: CHF 148.3 million, -17 percent).
Automation segment
The acquisition of IMA Automation Berlin GmbH further strengthened Mikron's position in the European automation business by adding new applications. In 2012, Mikron Automation's order intake totaled CHF 113.0 million, which is a significant improvement on the previous year (CHF 77.1 million, +47 percent or +28 percent after adjustment for acquisitions).
Mikron Automation generated higher net sales in both Europe and the United States. In the US, Mikron Automation succeeded in acquiring various new customers with the potential for future orders. Despite the very low order backlog at the beginning of the year, the segment generated net sales of CHF 101.2 million (previous year, CHF 88.1 million, +15 percent or -1 percent after adjustment for acquisitions).
