List: Apple's suppliers of 2012
Apple has provided a list of its top 200 suppliers, including component providers and others representing at least 97 percent of procurement expenditures for materials, manufacturing, and assembly of its products worldwide in 2012.
- 3M Company
- AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.
- AcBel Polytech Inc.
- Advanced-Connectek Inc.
- AKM Semiconductor, Inc.
- Alcoa, Inc.
- Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
- Amperex Technology Ltd.
- Amphenol Corporation
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Anjie Insulating Material Co., Ltd.
- Arvato Digital
- Asahi Glass
- Asia Vital Components, Ltd
- AT&S AG
- AU Optronics Corporation
- Auras Technology Co., Ltd.
- Austria Microsystems
- Avago Technologies, Ltd.
- Avnet Electronics
- Best Ever Industries Limited
- Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd.
- Bluecom Co., Ltd.
- Brilliant International Group Ltd.
- Broadway Industrial Group Ltd.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd.
- Catcher Technology Co., Ltd.
- Cheng Loong Corporation
- Cheng Uei Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxlink)
- Chimei Innolux Corporation
- Coilcraft, Inc.
- Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Consolidated Graphics
- Coretronic Corporation
- Corning Incorporated
- Cowell Optic Electronics Ltd.
- Cymmetrik Shenzen Printing Co.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Dai-Ichi Seiko Co., Ltd.
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Daishinku Corporation (Kds)
- Darfon Electronic Corp.
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Deufol Sunman
- Diodes, Inc.
- Dover Corporation
- DSM
- Dynacast International Inc.
- Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Dynapack International Technology
- E-Litecom Co, Ltd.
- Elpida Memory, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fairchild Semiconductor International
- FLEXium Interconnect Inc.
- Flextronics International, Ltd.
- Fortune Grand Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Foster Electric Co., Ltd.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Genius Electronic Optical Co., Ltd.
- GoerTek Inc.
- Gold Circuit Electronics
- Hama Naka Shoukin Industry Co., Ltd.
- Hanson Metal Factory. Ltd.
- Henkel Ag & Co.
- Heptagon Advanced Micro-Optics Pte Ltd.
- Hi-P International Ltd.
- Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi-LG Data Storage
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn)
- Hony Glass Technology Co., Ltd.
- Hynix Semiconductor Inc.
- Ibiden Co., Ltd.
- Infastech Fastening Systems Limited
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- Interflex Co., Ltd.
- International Paper Co.
- International Rectifier Corporation
- Intersil Corporation
- IntraMedia
- Inventec Appliances Corporation
- Jabil Circuit Inc.
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
- Japan Display, Inc.
- Kyocera Corporation
- Laird Technologies
- Largan Precision Co., Ltd.
- Lateral Solutions Pte Ltd.
- Lens One Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
- LG Chem, Ltd.
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- LG Innotek Co., Ltd.
- Linear Technology Corporation
- Lite-On Technology Corporation
- Longwell Company
- Luxshare-Ict Co. Ltd.
- Macronix International Co., Ltd.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation
- Marian, Inc.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Mega Precision Technology, Ltd.
- Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Minebea Co., Ltd.
- Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd.
- Molex Inc.
- Multi Packaging Solutions
- Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc.
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation
- New Ocean Precision Component (Jiangxi) Co., Ltd
- Nichia Corporation
- Nidec Corporation
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nisshin Steel Co., Ltd.
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- NXP Semiconductor N.V.
- OmniVision Technologies, Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Oriental Printed Circuits Ltd.
- Osram Opto Semiconductors
- Panasonic Corporation
- PCH International
- Pegatron Corporation
- Philips Lumileds Lighting Company
- Pioneer Material Precision Tech
- Prent Corporation
- Primax Electronics Ltd.
- Pulse Electronics
- Quanta Computer Inc.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co.
- Radiant Opto Electronics Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- RF Micro Devices, Inc.
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding Bv
- Salcomp (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sandisk Corporation
- SDI Corporation
- Seagate Technology LLC
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Semtech Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Shenzhen Panel Lighting Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Yuto Printing (Holdings) Ltd.
- Shicoh Co., Ltd.
- Shimano Inc.
- Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd.
- Silicon Works Co., Ltd.
- Simplo Technology Co., Ltd.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- SMK Corporation
- Solvay Specialty Polymers
- Sony Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Styron LLC
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Sumitomo Light Metals, Ltd.
- SUNREX Technology Corporation
- Suyin Corporation
- Taiyi Precision Tech Corporation
- Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.
- TDK Corporation
- Teikoku Printing Inks Mfg.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Tian Jin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Company, Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Toyo Rikagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.
- Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd.
- TPK Holding Co., Ltd.
- Tripod Technology Corporation
- TriQuint Semiconductor
- Triumph Lead Electronic Tech Co.
- TXC Corporation
- Tyco Electronics
- Unimicron Corporation
- Unisteel Technology Ltd.
- Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Vishay Intertechnology
- Volex PLC
- Western Digital Corporation
- Wintek Corporation
- Zeniya Aluminum Engineering, Ltd.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding, Ltd.
Comments