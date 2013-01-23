© iFixit Electronics Production | January 23, 2013
Teardown: Ready! Steady! GoPro!
GoPro recently released the Hero3, a Wi-Fi-enabled, 4K-resolution-capable camcorder that can be submerged into almost 200 feet of water with its protective case.
Yet all that tech is housed in a teeny-tiny package that measures 59x41x21mm. What kind of hardware is required to record 4K resolution? Does it have fairy dust inside? We know of only one way to find out.
The GoPro earned a very respectable 7 out of 10 repairability score; the housing disassembles easily, the components are mostly modular, and the screws are non-proprietary. And as a bonus feature, the lens is a separate unit, so it's quite replaceable if you decide to use the GoPro without its protective case (and are misfortunate enough to drop it onto its lens).
Teardown highlights:
Minimal adhesive secures the front cover. The adhesive can be a tad difficult to work with, but it poses no real challenge to opening the device (as opposed to the adhesive that holds the iPad together, for example).
Four surprisingly-long (8.1 mm) T4 Torx screws hold most of the the GoPro internals together. Although many folks may not have a T4 Torx screwdriver laying around the house, it's not terribly difficult to source a driver for the non-proprietary screws.
The Hero3's 3.7 V battery is rated at 1050 mAh/3.85 Wh, a 50 mAh decrease from previous models -- presumably due to the device's smaller size. Of course, the battery is intended to be easily replaced by the user, and requires no tools to access.
Most components in the Hero3 use very little power and generate minimal heat. A light coating of thermal compound on the image processor is the most aggressive cooling feature in the device.
Replacing the LCD requires the use of a heat gun and a metal spudger, as the LCD display cable is securely glued to the midframe.
Chips on the motherboard:
-----
The teardown can be found at iFixit.
The GoPro earned a very respectable 7 out of 10 repairability score; the housing disassembles easily, the components are mostly modular, and the screws are non-proprietary. And as a bonus feature, the lens is a separate unit, so it's quite replaceable if you decide to use the GoPro without its protective case (and are misfortunate enough to drop it onto its lens).
Teardown highlights:
Minimal adhesive secures the front cover. The adhesive can be a tad difficult to work with, but it poses no real challenge to opening the device (as opposed to the adhesive that holds the iPad together, for example).
Four surprisingly-long (8.1 mm) T4 Torx screws hold most of the the GoPro internals together. Although many folks may not have a T4 Torx screwdriver laying around the house, it's not terribly difficult to source a driver for the non-proprietary screws.
The Hero3's 3.7 V battery is rated at 1050 mAh/3.85 Wh, a 50 mAh decrease from previous models -- presumably due to the device's smaller size. Of course, the battery is intended to be easily replaced by the user, and requires no tools to access.
© iFixitThe image sensor pops off the motherboard assembly and can be replaced independently of the rest of the board. This should keep repair costs down if the sensor itself dies, but not the whole motherboard.
Most components in the Hero3 use very little power and generate minimal heat. A light coating of thermal compound on the image processor is the most aggressive cooling feature in the device.
Replacing the LCD requires the use of a heat gun and a metal spudger, as the LCD display cable is securely glued to the midframe.
Chips on the motherboard:
- Ambarella A770 camera system-on-a-chip
- Austriamicrosystems AS3713 system PMU with backlight driver
- Chipsip CT4924 multi-chip memory package
- Freescale Kinetis SCK20DN51Z USB controller
- Qualcomm Atheros AR6233GEAM2D 802.11n + Bluetooth 4.0 controller
-----
The teardown can be found at iFixit.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments