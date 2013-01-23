© beisea dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 23, 2013
Samsung makes play for Top2
Apple's application processor business still driving Samsung's foundry success, but for how long?
TSMC remained the leader; in fact, TSMC’s 2012 sales were almost 4x that of second-ranked GlobalFoundries and more than 10x the sales of the fifth-ranked foundry SMIC. There were only three IDM foundries in the ranking—Samsung, IBM, and MagnaChip. Samsung was by far the largest IDM foundry in 2012 with almost 10x the sales of IBM, the second largest IDM foundry.
In 2012, Samsung almost doubled its foundry sales and surpassed UMC to become the third-largest IC foundry in the world. Moreover, IC Insights believes that the company will challenge GlobalFoundries for the number two spot in the ranking in 2013. Samsung has the ability (i.e., leading-edge capacity and a huge capital spending budget) and desire to become a major force in the IC foundry business. It is estimated that the company’s dedicated IC foundry capacity reached 150K 300mm wafers per month in 4Q12. Using an average-revenue-per-wafer figure of $3,000, Samsung’s IC foundry capacity currently has the potential to produce annual sales of about $5.4 billion.
In 2012, Samsung was the largest supplier of smartphones in the world by a wide margin, shipping 220 million handsets with Apple coming in second, selling 133 million iPhones. Thus, in total, Samsung and Apple represented almost half of the total worldwide smartphone shipments (750 million) last year. As a result, Samsung is enjoying a tremendous amount of synergy by supplying application processors to the largest (i.e., itself) and second largest (i.e., Apple) suppliers in the world of one of the hottest electronic system products in the world—smartphones.
After jumping by 82% in 2011, Samsung’s foundry sales surged by another 98% in 2012, easily making it the fastest growing top-12 foundry in 2011 and 2012. It is interesting to note that Apple’s 2012 share of Samsung’s total foundry sales was 89%. However, as Apple begins to engage other foundries (e.g., TSMC, GlobalFoundries, and possibly Intel) to produce its custom processors, Samsung will need to make up for these lost sales by signing on additional large-scale customers.
Apple and Samsung are often embroiled in a dramatic courtroom battles concerning various lawsuits and counter-lawsuits regarding system level patents. Yet, as of early 2013, Apple was still very reliant on Samsung for its advanced IC processor production for its iPad tablets, iPhones handsets, and high-end iPod portable media players. It should be noted that TSMC was working at over 100% utilization throughout the first three quarters of 2012 and essentially had no ability to allocate large amounts of leading edge IC production capacity to Apple.
One important factor that is oftentimes overlooked with regards to the Samsung/Apple IC supply relationship is the large amount of memory, both DRAM and flash, that Apple buys from Samsung, the largest memory manufacturer in the world. Since Apple is such a big memory customer, Samsung is able to “bundle” its IC offerings to Apple and deliver a cost-effective high-volume supply of leading-edge flash memory, DRAM, and application processors to the company.
It should be noted that, as of early-2013, no other foundry in the world could come close to matching Samsung’s total IC supply capabilities. Thus, while Apple and Samsung battle it out in the courtroom over system level issues and hammer away at each other in the electronic systems marketplace, Apple continues to endure its “marriage of convenience” with Samsung at the chip level.
There is no doubt that Apple is looking to diversify away from being so reliant on its major system level competitor—Samsung—for the production of its advanced ICs. However, IC Insights believes this transition is likely destined to happen over a few years rather than a few quarters.
In 2012, Samsung almost doubled its foundry sales and surpassed UMC to become the third-largest IC foundry in the world. Moreover, IC Insights believes that the company will challenge GlobalFoundries for the number two spot in the ranking in 2013. Samsung has the ability (i.e., leading-edge capacity and a huge capital spending budget) and desire to become a major force in the IC foundry business. It is estimated that the company’s dedicated IC foundry capacity reached 150K 300mm wafers per month in 4Q12. Using an average-revenue-per-wafer figure of $3,000, Samsung’s IC foundry capacity currently has the potential to produce annual sales of about $5.4 billion.
In 2012, Samsung was the largest supplier of smartphones in the world by a wide margin, shipping 220 million handsets with Apple coming in second, selling 133 million iPhones. Thus, in total, Samsung and Apple represented almost half of the total worldwide smartphone shipments (750 million) last year. As a result, Samsung is enjoying a tremendous amount of synergy by supplying application processors to the largest (i.e., itself) and second largest (i.e., Apple) suppliers in the world of one of the hottest electronic system products in the world—smartphones.
After jumping by 82% in 2011, Samsung’s foundry sales surged by another 98% in 2012, easily making it the fastest growing top-12 foundry in 2011 and 2012. It is interesting to note that Apple’s 2012 share of Samsung’s total foundry sales was 89%. However, as Apple begins to engage other foundries (e.g., TSMC, GlobalFoundries, and possibly Intel) to produce its custom processors, Samsung will need to make up for these lost sales by signing on additional large-scale customers.
Apple and Samsung are often embroiled in a dramatic courtroom battles concerning various lawsuits and counter-lawsuits regarding system level patents. Yet, as of early 2013, Apple was still very reliant on Samsung for its advanced IC processor production for its iPad tablets, iPhones handsets, and high-end iPod portable media players. It should be noted that TSMC was working at over 100% utilization throughout the first three quarters of 2012 and essentially had no ability to allocate large amounts of leading edge IC production capacity to Apple.
One important factor that is oftentimes overlooked with regards to the Samsung/Apple IC supply relationship is the large amount of memory, both DRAM and flash, that Apple buys from Samsung, the largest memory manufacturer in the world. Since Apple is such a big memory customer, Samsung is able to “bundle” its IC offerings to Apple and deliver a cost-effective high-volume supply of leading-edge flash memory, DRAM, and application processors to the company.
It should be noted that, as of early-2013, no other foundry in the world could come close to matching Samsung’s total IC supply capabilities. Thus, while Apple and Samsung battle it out in the courtroom over system level issues and hammer away at each other in the electronic systems marketplace, Apple continues to endure its “marriage of convenience” with Samsung at the chip level.
There is no doubt that Apple is looking to diversify away from being so reliant on its major system level competitor—Samsung—for the production of its advanced ICs. However, IC Insights believes this transition is likely destined to happen over a few years rather than a few quarters.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments