Incap to launch co-operative negotiations in Finland

Incap Corporation has invited the personnel working in its corporate services in Finland to negotiations in accordance with the Co-operative Act.

In order to increase the efficiency of operations and to improve the cost structure Incap is planning a reorganisation of corporate services and eventual transfer of certain functions to the company's other locations.



A total of 20 persons are invited to the negotiations, most of them working in Helsinki. Based on a preliminary estimate the eventual measures to be negotiated may lead to reorganisation or reductions affecting approximately 14 employees.



The first meeting in the negotiations is called to take place on 18 January, and the estimated duration of negotiations is at least six weeks.