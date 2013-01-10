© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Würth Elektronik joins Alliance for Wireless Power

For Würth Elektronik eiSos this is a further step towards a wide product range of transmitter and receiver coils for wireless power transfer.

Würth Elektronik eiSos will continue to develop and provide coils in accordance with the QI standard of the Wireless Power Consortiums (WPC).



According to Würth Elektronik eiSos the market is gaining momentum for wireless power transfer. Different wireless transfer technologies are in demand depending on different requirements. This provides an opening for the flexible Loosely-Coupled Wireless Power Transfer (LC WPT) by A4WP.



The Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) is, by its own account, an independently operating organization of wireless power and technology companies such as Samsung, Qualcomm and others. A4WP is focused on a new wireless power transfer technology which allows spatial independence during charging of electrical equipment, for example in cars or on table tops. Moreover, multiple devices can be charged at the same time.



The organization endeavors to raise interest from industry representatives including consumer equipment manufacturers, wireless network operators, semiconductor manufacturers, vehicle manufacturers, the furniture industry as well as testing and regulatory authorities.



Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. joined the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP) On 1st of January 2013.