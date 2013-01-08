© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 08, 2013
EDA industry revenue increased 4.9% for 3Q/2012
The EDA Consortium (EDAC) Market Statistics Service (MSS) today announced that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 4.9 percent for Q3 2012 to $1619.9 million, compared to $1543.9 million in Q3 2011.
Sequential EDA revenue for Q3 2012 increased 1.7 percent compared to Q2 2012, while the fourquarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 8.8 percent.
“The EDA industry recorded its eleventh consecutive year-over-year quarterly growth,” said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Asia/Pacific led the way with double-digit growth, while all other regions except Japan were also positive.”
Companies that were tracked employed 28,877 professionals in Q3 2012, an increase of 6.3 percent compared to the 27,162 people employed in Q3 2011, and up 2.4 percent compared to Q2 2012.
Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $632.5 million in Q3 2012, which represents an 11.6 percent increase over Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 11.0 percent.
IC Physical Design & Verification revenue decreased to $326.7 million in Q3 2012, a 3.4 percent decrease compared to Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 12.2 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $153.0 million represents an increase of 9.0 percent compared to Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM decreased 1.7 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $423.0 million in Q3 2012, a 3.2 percent increase compared to Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 9.0 percent.
Services revenue was $84.7 million in Q3 2012, a decrease of 4.6 percent compared to Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average decreased 0.8 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas remains EDA’s largest region, purchasing $715.7 million of EDA products and services in Q3 2012, an increase of 1.3 percent compared to Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 9.3 percent.
Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) was up 3.8 percent in Q3 2012 compared to Q3 2011 on revenues of $267.5 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 7.7percent.
Third quarter 2012 revenue from Japan decreased 5.1 percent to $243.9 million compared to Q3 2011. The four-quarters moving average for Japan decreased 6.6 percent.
The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $392.8 million in Q3 2012, an increase of 21.8 percent compared to the third quarter in 2011. The four-quarters moving average increased 21.9 percent.
