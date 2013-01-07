© mpanch dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 07, 2013
An estimated 103M 4G LTE mobile devices shipped in 2012
Apple’s iPhone 5 and Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have provided LTE-enabled handset shipments a substantial lift in 2012 – even if it has not necessarily assisted the 4G mobile operators with “each and every” LTE handset sold.
When 3G handsets came into the market in 2003 and 2004, there was pretty much a 1:1 correlation between a 3G handset sold and a subscription upgraded from 2G to 3G. “That is not happening with every LTE handset sale,” said Jake Saunders, VP – Forecasting at ABI Research. “But carriers should not be panicking – it is seeding the market with 4G handsets. A number of purchasers are simply coveting their favorite “Brand” and/or carrying out a much needed update to one of their key fashion accessories.”
All this purchasing momentum is expected to have boosted LTE-enabled handsets to 91 million units by YE-2012 and the balance coming from other mobile devices. Almost 95% of handsets shipped can be attributed to the North American and Asia-Pacific market.
LTE USB-Dongles may have found their way under the Christmas tree for consumers, and also put on IT Department Purchase Orders for businesses, but at 6 million units, it was overshadowed by LTE smartphone sales. Media tablet sales are proving robust. However ABI Research estimate only 3.35 million media tablets shipped with LTE since the majority of media tablet purchasers are proving price sensitive and happy to settle for Wi-Fi-only.
“New sign-ups and conversion of 3G subscribers with LTE-capable handsets should gather pace in 2013 and 2014. By 2017 we are anticipating 785 LTE million subscribers, up from 58 million at the end of 2012 – generating US$14 billion in annual service revenues,” added Phil Solis, Research Director.
All this purchasing momentum is expected to have boosted LTE-enabled handsets to 91 million units by YE-2012 and the balance coming from other mobile devices. Almost 95% of handsets shipped can be attributed to the North American and Asia-Pacific market.
LTE USB-Dongles may have found their way under the Christmas tree for consumers, and also put on IT Department Purchase Orders for businesses, but at 6 million units, it was overshadowed by LTE smartphone sales. Media tablet sales are proving robust. However ABI Research estimate only 3.35 million media tablets shipped with LTE since the majority of media tablet purchasers are proving price sensitive and happy to settle for Wi-Fi-only.
“New sign-ups and conversion of 3G subscribers with LTE-capable handsets should gather pace in 2013 and 2014. By 2017 we are anticipating 785 LTE million subscribers, up from 58 million at the end of 2012 – generating US$14 billion in annual service revenues,” added Phil Solis, Research Director.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments