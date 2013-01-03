© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 03, 2013
Developing Trends in Asian Outsourced Electronics Manufacturing
Over the next few weeks, Evertiq will publish an interesting article series entitled "Developing trends in Asian outsourced electronics manufacturing", written by Xander Kameny, Operations Consultant at Riverwood Solutions.
Industry executives and academicians have noted for some time that a number of different industries tend to form clusters or geographically concentrated groupings of similar and interrelated companies. Familiar examples of industry clusters include Hollywood (for TV & movies) and Silicon Valley (for semiconductors and networking equipment).
Noted Harvard professor and author Michael Porter characterized these clusters as “critical masses in one place of linked industries and institutions--from suppliers to universities to government agencies--that enjoy unusual competitive success in a particular field.”
Porter’s work suggests that this almost organic process of clustering generally increases the productivity of the organizations within the cluster while simultaneously creating an environment that makes it easier for new companies to enter or new start-up companies to emerge.
The Electronics Manufacturing Services industry has developed a number of meaningful clusters around the world including San Jose, Guadalajara, Penang, and Shenzhen. These Electronics manufacturing clusters developed like a rolling snowball and vitalized regional economies while defining manufacturing trends for many years.
The geographic concentrations of interconnected companies, specialized suppliers, service providers, and associated institutions tend to form from one or more catalysts and evolve to take on a life of their own.
Clusters tend to arise because the clustering effect serves to increase productivity and lower costs, providing a microcosm of competitive advantage. Understanding why and where electronics manufacturing clusters will blossom is beneficial to OEMs and service providers alike that are seeking to develop an efficient and cost-effective longer term manufacturing strategy.
• The first article examines China’s cluster landscape and the catalysts of cluster development.
Developing trends – Part 1: Clusters old and new
• The second installment explores the question of supplier migration away from China’s increasingly costly coastal cities to China’s interior verses relocation to other Asian countries.
• In the final piece we share a survey of industry participants on their opinions of electronics manufacturing cluster development trends.
Noted Harvard professor and author Michael Porter characterized these clusters as “critical masses in one place of linked industries and institutions--from suppliers to universities to government agencies--that enjoy unusual competitive success in a particular field.”
Porter’s work suggests that this almost organic process of clustering generally increases the productivity of the organizations within the cluster while simultaneously creating an environment that makes it easier for new companies to enter or new start-up companies to emerge.
The Electronics Manufacturing Services industry has developed a number of meaningful clusters around the world including San Jose, Guadalajara, Penang, and Shenzhen. These Electronics manufacturing clusters developed like a rolling snowball and vitalized regional economies while defining manufacturing trends for many years.
The geographic concentrations of interconnected companies, specialized suppliers, service providers, and associated institutions tend to form from one or more catalysts and evolve to take on a life of their own.
Clusters tend to arise because the clustering effect serves to increase productivity and lower costs, providing a microcosm of competitive advantage. Understanding why and where electronics manufacturing clusters will blossom is beneficial to OEMs and service providers alike that are seeking to develop an efficient and cost-effective longer term manufacturing strategy.
• The first article examines China’s cluster landscape and the catalysts of cluster development.
Developing trends – Part 1: Clusters old and new
• The second installment explores the question of supplier migration away from China’s increasingly costly coastal cities to China’s interior verses relocation to other Asian countries.
• In the final piece we share a survey of industry participants on their opinions of electronics manufacturing cluster development trends.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments