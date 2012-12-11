© baloncici dreamstime.com

High level revenue growth for Harting

The Harting Technology Group headquartered in Espelkamp (Minden-Lübbecke district) achieved revenues of EUR 479 million in the financial year under review (October 1, 2011 to September 30, 2012) coming in at slightly under the previous year’s level (EUR 481 million) with a decline of just 0.4%.