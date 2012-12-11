© baloncici dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 11, 2012
High level revenue growth for Harting
The Harting Technology Group headquartered in Espelkamp (Minden-Lübbecke district) achieved revenues of EUR 479 million in the financial year under review (October 1, 2011 to September 30, 2012) coming in at slightly under the previous year’s level (EUR 481 million) with a decline of just 0.4%.
“The result is entirely in line with our expectations. In view of the weakening economy, we set ourselves the target at the end of 2011 of consolidating revenues at the high level of the previous financial year. We have met this goal,” declared Dietmar Harting (73), President of the company, at the press conference on the financial statements on December 3 in Espelkamp.
Business performance nevertheless differed in the individual regions. The result achieved in the Americas region (US, South America and Canada), revenues in the region climbed by 13.6% to EUR 50 million (previous year: EUR 44 million). In fact, the development represents a 100% increase compared to the 2008/2009 financial year. Growth was also recorded in Europe, excluding Germany, where revenues were up by 4.3% to EUR 170 million (previous year: EUR 163 million). Compared to 2008/2009, the increase stood at just under 50%. In contrast, revenues in Germany dipped slightly coming in at EUR 177 million (previous year: EUR 181 million). By contrast, the family owned and family managed company posted a significant deckube of almost 12% to EUR 82 million in Asia compared to EUR 93 million in the previous year. Once again, the Espelkamp-based company generated just under two-thirds of its revenues (63%) abroad.
The company is increasingly focusing on AutoID solutions (automatic recognition of objects) for industrial production and intralogistics. From January 1, 2013, the newly-founded HARTING IT Systemintegration GmbH & Co. KG will provide the complete portfolio of hardware and software solutions through to consulting and service offerings in this business area from a single source.
Worldwide a total of 118 new jobs
The Harting Technology Group has further increased headcount worldwide despite the consolidated course of business. Harting reached a new record level in the financial year under review with a workforce of 3,512 (previous year: 3,394). Harting employed 1,877 people at the three locations in the district of Minden-Lübbecke (Espelkamp, Rahden and Minden) as of September 30, 2012. That is five more (0.2%) than in the previous year. The headcount at the 36 national subsidiaries abroad increased more significantly from 1,522 (2011) to 1,635, representing a 7.4% rise. The greatest increase was in production operations in Sibiu, Rumania, and in the sales organization in the US (both plus 11%). This enabled the company to meet the growing demand for its products and solutions. “Our success is the result of the efforts of all of our employees,” emphasized Margrit Harting, Senior Vice-President and Partner at the Technology Group.
EUR 10 million investment in quality and technology center
Investment in the new financial year will focus on the construction of the Harting Quality and Technology Center (HQT). The facility will cost an estimated EUR 10 million. Research on new technologies for future products and solutions will be carried out at the technology center in Espelkamp where 60 people will be employed. The Technology Group also plans to increase its capacities in Rahden. Premises on the Ost industrial park were acquired there in 2010. The site is to be expanded by around 20 hectares over the medium term, while some 10 hectares are required for an initial construction phase. An application to amend the regional plan has been submitted to the district administration in Detmold. The Technology Group has also acquired another piece of land at the Espelkamp location on which a new logistics center is to be built.
