© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 06, 2012
Atmel achieve UL certification
Atmel first to achieve UL Certification for QTouch capacitive touch controllers for household Appliances.
Atmel Corporation, a microcontroller and touch technology solutions provider, and UL (Underwriters Laboratories), have announced that Atmel has achieved certification for the UL 60730-1, a standard for automatic electrical controls for household and similar use, for the AT42QT1244/5 and AT42QT1481 capacitive touch controllers.
Atmel is the first company to receive a certification for functional safety for the Class B and C requirements related to control functions for integrated circuits with capacitive touch capabilities for button, slider and wheel functionality. These controllers are optimized for household appliances such as stovetops, microwave ovens, coffee makers, and washers and dryers.
The UL 60730-1 certification applies to the electrical and functional safety of automatic electrical controls for all applications including household equipment, from simple individual controls to those with multiple functions, touch enabled or not. Since UL 60730-1 and associated part 2 standards are harmonized to their IEC equivalents, certification for these standards will allow OEMs to achieve the appropriate certification for their products and facilitate global market access.
The AT42QT1244/5 and AT42QT1481 UL-certified capacitive touch controllers have also achieved Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) certification to help OEMs achieve International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and European Standards (EN) certifications for household appliances.
"UL is committed to meeting the business needs of all component manufacturers in the safety supply chain for safety critical systems and sub-systems. This certification gives OEMs the confidence that an ATQT1244/5 or ATQT1481 capacitive touch controller meets the functional safety requirements corresponding to Class B or C control functions," said Kevin Connelly, functional safety business development manager for UL LLC. "More simply put, when designing a safety-related control in an application that requires UL60730-1 compliance, the fact that UL has already determined compliance for these controls will greatly reduce design time and effort in every downstream link in the supply chain."
About UL
UL is a global safety science company. Employing nearly 9,000 professionals in 46 countries, UL is evolving the future of safety with five distinct business units - Product Safety, Environment, Life & Health, Verification and Knowledge Services - to meet the expanding needs of customers and the global public. For more information on UL's family of companies and network of 95 laboratories, testing and certification facilities, go to UL.com.
Atmel is the first company to receive a certification for functional safety for the Class B and C requirements related to control functions for integrated circuits with capacitive touch capabilities for button, slider and wheel functionality. These controllers are optimized for household appliances such as stovetops, microwave ovens, coffee makers, and washers and dryers.
The UL 60730-1 certification applies to the electrical and functional safety of automatic electrical controls for all applications including household equipment, from simple individual controls to those with multiple functions, touch enabled or not. Since UL 60730-1 and associated part 2 standards are harmonized to their IEC equivalents, certification for these standards will allow OEMs to achieve the appropriate certification for their products and facilitate global market access.
The AT42QT1244/5 and AT42QT1481 UL-certified capacitive touch controllers have also achieved Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) certification to help OEMs achieve International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and European Standards (EN) certifications for household appliances.
"UL is committed to meeting the business needs of all component manufacturers in the safety supply chain for safety critical systems and sub-systems. This certification gives OEMs the confidence that an ATQT1244/5 or ATQT1481 capacitive touch controller meets the functional safety requirements corresponding to Class B or C control functions," said Kevin Connelly, functional safety business development manager for UL LLC. "More simply put, when designing a safety-related control in an application that requires UL60730-1 compliance, the fact that UL has already determined compliance for these controls will greatly reduce design time and effort in every downstream link in the supply chain."
About UL
UL is a global safety science company. Employing nearly 9,000 professionals in 46 countries, UL is evolving the future of safety with five distinct business units - Product Safety, Environment, Life & Health, Verification and Knowledge Services - to meet the expanding needs of customers and the global public. For more information on UL's family of companies and network of 95 laboratories, testing and certification facilities, go to UL.com.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments