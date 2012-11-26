© ermess dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 26, 2012
Mouser reports strong European growth for 2012
Mouser reports strong and continued growth, plus a positive company outlook for 2013. This is in despite of economic uncertainty, Europe’s ongoing debt crisis, and China’s recent economic slowdown.
“With continuing innovation revolutionizing the electronics industry, we believe demand for the newest semiconductors, optoelectronics, and low power, greener solutions will continue to spearhead new design in Europe and elsewhere around the globe. Mouser has positioned itself as the leader in introducing new products and technologies first, and we plan to continue to lead the industry in this area,” expressed Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of EMEA Business. “We are optimistic about next year and plan to continue our investment in growing our business in the European market.”
In 2012 to date, Mouser has posted further sales gains of 20% overall, with France up 23%, Spain up 20%, the Benelux up 54%, U.K. up 19%, Italy up 21%, and Germany up 16%. These 2012 figures build upon Mouser’s 2010-2011 growth of 43%, seeing three-year sales figures soar to 450%. In addition, Mouser.com has accounted for 75% of all new accounts and close to 50% of sales volume, marking a three-year increase in European customers of more than 260%.
A key driver behind the growth in Europe is the establishment of nine local European Customer Support Centres. Furthermore, Mouser’s European headquarters in Munich has provided an advantage in supporting the company’s market-driven operation when it comes to launching campaigns that better meet local needs and in fostering closer working partnerships with Mouser’s expanding network of European suppliers. It has also been the key benefit in being able to deliver best-in-class localized service – providing customers with personalized technical support and service in 17 different languages and currencies.
