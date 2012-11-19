© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Dyconex uses Rena cleaning unit

To further improve its production environment, Dyconex requested that Rena provide a 25-μm laminate cleaning unit that is capable of processing foils without assisted transport.

Rena ’s 'Höllmüller Clean' was finally selected for production. This equipment processes laminates with thicknesses down to 25μm, 2x9μm Cu layers and applications with lines and spaces as small as 20μm.



In this, Rena ’s big challenge was to develop a solution capable of handling thin foils and simultaneously minimize mechanical damage and surface residues. Furthermore, chemical drag-out between the separated areas had to be significantly improved. Such problems typically appear when processing 25-μm laminates with a 50-μm equipment, so Rena had to come up with a dedicated thin-laminate solution.



In close cooperation with Dyconex, Rena mastered all the given challenges. Reinhard Düregger, VP of Operations at Dyconex states, “For over eight months we run our new Rena cleaning unit in production. We use the equipment for the complete Dyconex product mix, including 25-μm laminates with structures down to 20-μm lines and spaces.” Düregger also discloses that “With this new generation of equipment, we were able to increase product traceability and reduce yield loss due to mechanical damage.”