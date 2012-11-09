© rob hill dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity to close plant and lay off 620

Te Connectivity will close its plant in Greensboro by December of 2013, an estimated 620 employees will lose their jobs with layoffs beginning in January.

According to WFMY News 2, Tom Peacock, senior manager of communications for the company, stated that the closing of the plant will affect 670 workers in total. 620 will lose their jobs and 50 will be transferred to other facilities in Greensboro.



The closing plant is located on Piedmont Triad Parkway in Greensboro, North Carolina.