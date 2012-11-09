© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 09, 2012
Viscom: Positive order situation in the third quarter
Following a second quarter that was marked by reserved investment activities in Europe, Viscom Group’s business performance became clearly positive again in the third quarter, and the Group’s revenue and earnings development was on target.
Incoming orders in the third quarter rose by around 57% compared to the second quarter. This underlines a positive trend and will generate high production capacity utilisation and corresponding revenue estimates until the end of the year.
Europe generated considerable growth in the third quarter and Viscom Group customers once again increased their investments in inspection systems. The European economic environment is still impacted by uncertainty despite making a slight recovery.
In the important region of Asia, Viscom Group managed to double incoming orders compared to the first half of the year by consistent and long-term customer relationship management.
The positive development in the Americas region continued in the third quarter. Primarily the automotive supply industry, but also service providers in the SME sector are filling the order books in this region. The economy in the USA is improving slowly but steadily. However, at present this recovery is still being held back by a certain unwillingness to invest − due to the results of the presidential elections in November to be awaited. The end-of-year business is expected to provide positive momentum in this region.
Net Assets and Financial Position
Viscom generated Group revenue of € 35,939 thousand in the first three quarters of 2012 (previous year: € 39,351 thousand), corresponding to an 8.7% decrease. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to € 5,924 thousand (previous year: € 8,692 thousand).
With an EBIT margin of 16.5% (previous year: 22.1%), Viscom Group’s profitability remains at a very satisfactory level. Net profit for the period declined from € 6,400 thousand in the previous year’s period to € 4,243 thousand.
In the first nine months of 2012, customers placed orders in the amount of € 35,448 thousand with Viscom Group. Incoming orders were down by around 8 % on the very strong period in the previous year (previous year: € 38,510 thousand). Order backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2012 was € 10,421 thousand (previous year: € 12,639 thousand).
With an equity ratio of 87.9 %, Viscom AG still has a very strong equity base (31 December 2011: 86.0%).
Outlook
Viscom Group is sticking with its published guidance for the current financial year of € 52 million to € 54 million in revenue and an EBIT margin between 13 % and 17 %.
