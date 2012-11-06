© fotosonar dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 06, 2012
Nam Tai to move out of the FPC business
After the final evaluation on the viability of its flexible printed circuit business, Nam Tai has decided to discontinue its FPC business at the end of March 2013, the company said in their fiscal report.
EMS-provider Nam Tai Electronics reports net income of USD 24.5 million, up from USD 1.1 million a year ago. Net sales, which benefitted from an increase in the production of LCMs for smart phones and tablets, stood at USD 380.3 million in 3Q (ended September 30, 2012), a surge of 198% from USD 127.6 million for the prior-year period.
Nam Tai also updated on the expansion plans for Wuxi City and Shenzhen City.
Expansion Project in Wuxi City, PRC
The Company had purchased a parcel of land of approximately 470,000 square feet from the Wuxi government for the expansion of its Wuxi manufacturing facility. The construction of the facility’s new additions is expected to be completed by August 2014.
Expansion Project in Shenzhen City, PRC
The Company is still actively and closely working with the Shenzhen government to expedite the release of a parcel of land in Shenzhen, Guangming Hi-Tech Industrial Park of approximately 1,270,000 square feet. The Shenzhen government recently announced a city rezoning project for an area that encompasses the Company’s existing Shenzhen facility.
As a result, the location of the Company’s existing Shenzhen facility will be redeveloped as an high-end commercial district area and will no longer be suitable for any manufacturing factory thereafter. The Company has been requested to move out from the existing facility in due course and therefore has placed the need for relocation in high priority.
The Company plans to continue to focus its efforts to facilitate the Shenzhen government to release the land in Guangming for its relocation, expansion and development needs at the earliest practical time. The Company currently aims to move into the new location in Guangming within 4 three years. Subsequent to this relocation, the Company will continue to hold the existing location of its Shenzhen manufacturing facility, as a significant valuable asset for the time being.
Nam Tai also updated on the expansion plans for Wuxi City and Shenzhen City.
Expansion Project in Wuxi City, PRC
The Company had purchased a parcel of land of approximately 470,000 square feet from the Wuxi government for the expansion of its Wuxi manufacturing facility. The construction of the facility’s new additions is expected to be completed by August 2014.
Expansion Project in Shenzhen City, PRC
The Company is still actively and closely working with the Shenzhen government to expedite the release of a parcel of land in Shenzhen, Guangming Hi-Tech Industrial Park of approximately 1,270,000 square feet. The Shenzhen government recently announced a city rezoning project for an area that encompasses the Company’s existing Shenzhen facility.
As a result, the location of the Company’s existing Shenzhen facility will be redeveloped as an high-end commercial district area and will no longer be suitable for any manufacturing factory thereafter. The Company has been requested to move out from the existing facility in due course and therefore has placed the need for relocation in high priority.
The Company plans to continue to focus its efforts to facilitate the Shenzhen government to release the land in Guangming for its relocation, expansion and development needs at the earliest practical time. The Company currently aims to move into the new location in Guangming within 4 three years. Subsequent to this relocation, the Company will continue to hold the existing location of its Shenzhen manufacturing facility, as a significant valuable asset for the time being.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments