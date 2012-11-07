© gingergirl dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 07, 2012
Orbotech with increase net loss in 3Q
Revenues for the third quarter of 2012 (ended September 30, 2012.) totaled $98.9 million, compared to $101.3 million in the second quarter of 2012 and $144.4 million recorded in the third quarter of 2011.
GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2012 was $45.7 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2012 and GAAP net income of $14.7 million, or $0.34 per share (diluted), in the third quarter of 2011.
Revenues for the first nine months of 2012 totaled $300.4 million, compared to $432.0 million recorded in the first nine months of 2011. GAAP net loss for the first nine months of 2012 was $44.8 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $44.8 million, or $1.13 per share (diluted), in the first nine months of 2011.
As previously announced, the Company is adopting certain measures designed to realign its infrastructure with current revenue levels and business conditions. These include a reduction in the Company’s worldwide workforce in the fourth quarter of 2012, consolidation of certain Company facilities and other cost-cutting measures.
As previously reported, the Company’s Korean subsidiary and six local employees have been indicted in Korea, and the investigation into the actions of employees of the Company and its subsidiaries outside Korea is ongoing. On October 26, 2012, the Korean court released on bail the three Korean employees who had previously been arrested. These legal proceedings are ongoing and the Company’s Korean subsidiary continues to co-operate with the Korean authorities in this matter.
Commenting on the quarter, Rani Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:
"The lower than expected revenue levels recorded for the third, and anticipated for the fourth, quarters of 2012 reflect the challenging business environment and associated high degree of uncertainty currently prevailing in our industries and throughout the global economy."
"These factors have impacted commercial and consumer spending, causing a number of PCB manufacturers to defer capital expenditure decisions. At the same time, while FPD manufacturers are beginning to experience higher utilization rates, which we believe will in the future translate into new orders for the Company, they remain very cautious at this time about placing new orders."
"We expect this overall business environment to continue through the first half of 2013, and are therefore taking action to realign our worldwide organization and workforce, while still investing in key product development capabilities. This will enhance our ability to maintain - and even improve - our leadership position within the industries that we serve and will allow us to capitalize on opportunities arising once business conditions begin to improve."
Comments