© mablelo dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 13, 2012
Consumer electronics industry set for marginal revenue growth
Global consumer electronics market revenue is set to expand by a scant 1.3 percent in 2012 as brands focus on low pricing during the holiday season to lure buyers impacted by weak global economic conditions.
Global consumer electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM) factory revenue this year will rise to $361 billion, up from $356 billion in 2011, according to analytics provider IHS. Revenue during the fourth quarter, encompassing the peak holiday sales season that starts with Black Friday, will amount to $99 billion, up 2.2 percent from $96 billion during the same period in 2011.
“Amid weak economic conditions, along with a lack of compelling new products, electronics brands have little choice but to slash prices to gain the attention of buyers,” said Jordan Selburn, senior principal analyst, consumer platforms, for IHS. “While consumer electronics brands and retailers always offer bargains for Black Friday, this year is likely to bring extremely steep price declines. The result is marginal growth in revenue for consumer electronics manufacturers in 2012.”
Optimization rules the day
“In a down economy people want bargains,” Selburn added. “Because of this, the consumer electronics industry in 2012 in general is focusing on optimization, rather than innovation. Instead of delivering totally new products or major new features, consumer electronics makers are improving their current offerings by making them smaller, more power efficient and—most importantly—cheaper.”
Consumer electronics makers are offering a small number of innovative, new products, such as large-sized 4K and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) television sets. However, due to their high prices, these products will not generate significant sales this year.
Blowout pricing to entice shoppers
Notable U.S. Black Friday deals could include 42-inch 1080p liquid crystal display televisions (LCD TV) priced at less than $200, down from less than $500 currently for name-brand sets. LCD TVs 55-inches in size with 3-D capability might break the $800 barrier, well down from the $1,400 range. Blu-ray players could even drop under $40, a discount from the $65 range now.
“At those price points, Blu-ray players and even 42-inch televisions almost fall into impulse-buy territory for some consumers,” Selburn noted. “These are the kinds of deals that will get shoppers out on Black Friday.”
Where growth will occur
While overall consumer electronics revenue is set to increase in 2012, much of that growth will be driven by just a few product categories, with most areas declining for the year.
Products set to contract in 2012 include plasma TVs, rear-projection TVs, analog cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs, video game consoles, digital still cameras, DVD and Blu-ray Video recorders, portable media players and MP3 players, personal & portable stereos, home audio system components, camcorders and e-book readers.
The majority of revenue growth will be driven by the LCD TV segment, which will see an increase in revenue, despite an expected decrease in unit shipments for the year. Higher average selling prices for feature-rich sets sold earlier in 2012 models will allow revenue to rise for the year.
Other areas also expected to expand significantly this year include digital set-top boxes and consumer appliances.
“Amid weak economic conditions, along with a lack of compelling new products, electronics brands have little choice but to slash prices to gain the attention of buyers,” said Jordan Selburn, senior principal analyst, consumer platforms, for IHS. “While consumer electronics brands and retailers always offer bargains for Black Friday, this year is likely to bring extremely steep price declines. The result is marginal growth in revenue for consumer electronics manufacturers in 2012.”
Optimization rules the day
“In a down economy people want bargains,” Selburn added. “Because of this, the consumer electronics industry in 2012 in general is focusing on optimization, rather than innovation. Instead of delivering totally new products or major new features, consumer electronics makers are improving their current offerings by making them smaller, more power efficient and—most importantly—cheaper.”
Consumer electronics makers are offering a small number of innovative, new products, such as large-sized 4K and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) television sets. However, due to their high prices, these products will not generate significant sales this year.
Blowout pricing to entice shoppers
Notable U.S. Black Friday deals could include 42-inch 1080p liquid crystal display televisions (LCD TV) priced at less than $200, down from less than $500 currently for name-brand sets. LCD TVs 55-inches in size with 3-D capability might break the $800 barrier, well down from the $1,400 range. Blu-ray players could even drop under $40, a discount from the $65 range now.
“At those price points, Blu-ray players and even 42-inch televisions almost fall into impulse-buy territory for some consumers,” Selburn noted. “These are the kinds of deals that will get shoppers out on Black Friday.”
Where growth will occur
While overall consumer electronics revenue is set to increase in 2012, much of that growth will be driven by just a few product categories, with most areas declining for the year.
Products set to contract in 2012 include plasma TVs, rear-projection TVs, analog cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs, video game consoles, digital still cameras, DVD and Blu-ray Video recorders, portable media players and MP3 players, personal & portable stereos, home audio system components, camcorders and e-book readers.
The majority of revenue growth will be driven by the LCD TV segment, which will see an increase in revenue, despite an expected decrease in unit shipments for the year. Higher average selling prices for feature-rich sets sold earlier in 2012 models will allow revenue to rise for the year.
Other areas also expected to expand significantly this year include digital set-top boxes and consumer appliances.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments