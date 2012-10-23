© pelfophoto dreamstime.com PCB | October 23, 2012
AT&S increases half-yearly revenue
AT&S has reported half-yearly revenue growth of about EUR 13 million (m) year on year. Group earnings fell short of internal expectations.
Solid demand from industrial and automotive customers in combination with product launches in Mobile Devices in August had a positive impact on the Group’s overall performance.
In the first half of the financial year 2012/13 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 255m, which was about EUR 13m more than in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 43.9m, compared with EUR 47.7m in the comparative period a year earlier.
“The decline in earnings is attributable to a combination of increased depreciation and capacity underutilisation at Mobile Devices during the summer months. One positive development is that demand is on the increase for our high-value industrial and automotive products in spite of the challenging economic climate. Although the Shanghai plant wasn’t running at full capacity until mid-August, Mobile Devices likewise reported a year-on-year rise in revenues for the first six months of the financial year. Given favourable demand in the run-up to Christmas, I expect that we will see continued improvements in revenue in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter earnings will depend on scheduled product ramp-ups for a number of important customers,” explains AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
Aviation industry certification
AT&S has achieved certification according to the EN9100 and AS9100 quality standards, meaning that the Group has the safety and reliability credentials required to supply partners in the aviation industry. “This certification and the inauguration of a sales office in Chicago mean that we can sharpen our focus on this market in the US,” notes Andreas Gerstenmayer.
In the first half of the financial year 2012/13 AT&S Group posted sales of around EUR 255m, which was about EUR 13m more than in the same period last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 43.9m, compared with EUR 47.7m in the comparative period a year earlier.
“The decline in earnings is attributable to a combination of increased depreciation and capacity underutilisation at Mobile Devices during the summer months. One positive development is that demand is on the increase for our high-value industrial and automotive products in spite of the challenging economic climate. Although the Shanghai plant wasn’t running at full capacity until mid-August, Mobile Devices likewise reported a year-on-year rise in revenues for the first six months of the financial year. Given favourable demand in the run-up to Christmas, I expect that we will see continued improvements in revenue in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter earnings will depend on scheduled product ramp-ups for a number of important customers,” explains AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.
Aviation industry certification
AT&S has achieved certification according to the EN9100 and AS9100 quality standards, meaning that the Group has the safety and reliability credentials required to supply partners in the aviation industry. “This certification and the inauguration of a sales office in Chicago mean that we can sharpen our focus on this market in the US,” notes Andreas Gerstenmayer.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments