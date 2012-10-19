© nikm dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 19, 2012
Solid order intake for Data Respons
The group's operating revenue for the 3rd quarter was NOK 184.3 million, a decrease of 3 %. EBITDA was NOK 6.1 million and EBIT amounted to NOK 4.8 million. The order intake for the period was NOK 194 million.
- Focused efforts on the company's key markets and a more efficient organisation improved the profitability in the 3rd quarter. This indicates that we are on the right track and we expect good performance in the final quarter, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
The group's operating revenue as of September 30 was NOK 633.2 million, an increase of 1 %. EBITDA was NOK 25.7 million and EBIT amounted to NOK 22.2 million. The order intake for the period was NOK 607 million. The group's order backlog at the end of 3rd quarter was NOK 614 million.
A focus on profitability
The group's total revenue declined due to the planned downsizing of our consultancy organisation in Denmark. This process is now complete, which will contribute to improved profitability in the services segment onwards.
- We are pleased with the development in the product & solutions segment. We have, throughout the quarter, had a strong order intake and experienced high activity levels from our customers despite the uncertainties in the European economy. Continued growth, closer coordination of operations in the Nordic countries and the transferral of tasks to Asia indicate that the positive development in profitability will continue going forward, says Ragnvaldsen.
Increased opportunities in the oil services sector
- The maritime and oil services sector needs robust and customised solutions. Data Respons holds a strong position within this growing market and has more than 25 years' experience. We are involved in many exciting technology projects and deliveries. There is without doubt considerable potential for Data Respons within this sector ahead, says Ragnvaldsen.
Expect good performance
- The beginning the 4th quarter was marked by large contracts and high activity levels in our key market segments. Combined with a solid order reserve this indicates that the company will end 2012 with a strong quarter, Ragnvaldsen concludes.
