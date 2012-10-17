© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

TrendForce：Large-sized panel shipment increased 1.3% MoM in September

Large-sized panel shipment reached to 70 million units in September 2012, increasing 1.3% MoM, according to the latest large-sized panel shipment survey issued by WitsView, the panel research division of TrendFroce.

Among these, the LCD TV panel shipment reached a historical new high with the help of China’s official policies. The “home appliances to the countryside” policy, launched in 2009, expanded the consumption patterns originally concentrated within urban areas to rural areas. The following “energy saving subsidy” policy was introduced in 2012, and encouraged people to purchase high-efficiency and energy-saving home appliances in order to stimulate domestic demand and improve industrial structure.



With the help of restocking demands of Mid-Autumn and Oct 1st, the LCD TV panel shipment reached a historical high of 21.22 million units, growing 2.8% MoM.



Among the remaining applications of large-sized panels, the monitor panel shipment declined by 0.8% to 15.20 million units. As for the regular NB panels, the above 12.1” NB panel shipment was trimmed by 6.7% MoM to 17.23 million units due to a procurement peak in August and the consumers’ wait-and-see attitude prior to the Win8 launch.



As for the tablet panels, iPad mini panels started to ship in small amounts during September, whereas the New iPad panels shipments increased from the previous month’s figures. Additionally, with Amazon, Barne& Noble, Microsoft, and Google preparing for the peak sales season in the US and Europe, the total tablet panel shipment grew by 15.5% MoM to 14.23 million units, showing the ample growth momentum in the tablet panel market after the shipment peak in August. Netbook panel shipment continued to decline and fell to 2.09 million units, down 8.4% MoM.



Meanwhile, Chinese panel makers’ shipment climbed further with the official policies’ assistance and support, WitsView observed. Based on the LCD TV panel makers’ market shares in August and September, Chinese panel makers had a combined market share of 14.5%, up from 13.3%, thanks to the restocking demand from double festivals of Mid-Autumn and Oct 1st.



In particular, CSOT became the world’s 5th largest TV panel supplier with a market share of 8%, up from 6.3%, showing amazing performance. Taiwanese makers CMI and AUO also benefitted from Chinese brands’ procurement and attained a combined market share of 35.2%, up from 34.9%. On the other hand, Korean and Japanese makers’ combined market shares dropped to 44.5% and 5.9%, from 45.7% and 6.1%, respectively.



Looking into October, the large-sized panel shipment is likely to remain at the same level as September. For the LCD TVs, as sales for Oct 1st holidays were weaker than the makers expected, if brands wish to slightly adjust the inventory, only orders in the end of November and December would be affected. NB and Netbook panel shipments would drop by 11%-14%, while monitor panel shipment would remain as stable as during September. Tablets panel would be supported by iPad mini’s increasing shipment and see a growth of 2 digits.