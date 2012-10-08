© iFixit Electronics Production | October 08, 2012
iPhone5, Samsung Reclaim & Co.: a chemical analysis
What hazardous chemicals, precisely, are found in mobile phones? Until recently, most answers to that question were speculative.
Manufacturers are tight-lipped about their secret recipes, which they keep under strict lock and key. The only sure way to know what is in today's mobile phones is to take them apart and analyze their chemical contents. So, in partnership with HealthyStuff.org, that is precisely what we've done: an X-ray fluorescence spectrometric analysis of components in 36 mobile phones.
Findings:
Generally speaking, today's phones contain fewer toxic chemicals than they did in the past. HealthyStuff researchers scored every phone from 0 to 5, with 0 representing the fewest toxic chemicals. Every rated phone that scored above a 4.0 was released before 2010, and every phone that scored less than 3.0 was released in 2010 or later.
The iPhone has significantly improved since its early models: the iPhone 2G ranks worst of all phones on the list, whereas the iPhone 4S and 5 are both among the best. Apple's claims about eliminating toxic chemicals from their devices are not entirely unfounded. The two newest models of the iPhone score better than any other phone not specifically marketed as a "green phone" (e.g. the Samsung Reclaim).
Manufacturers are not consistent about their use of toxic chemicals across their product lines. Samsung is the best-ranked company overall, and it makes three of the best-ranked phones: the Captivate, Evergreen, and Reclaim. Yet it also makes the much more poorly rated SCH-U410, which received an overall score of 4.18.
Overall Phone Rating:
Over 10,000 ppm of an element signifies 1% of the material is composed of the element. One screen component in the Samsung Propel had 780,474 parts per million of mercury.
© iFixit
Phones that scored well overall did not necessarily fare well in every category. The "low concern" Samsung Reclaim had a "high concern" proportion of arsenic. Twenty-four of the phones (nearly 70%) had a "high concern" proportion of copper.
Six devices are of "low concern" by overall ranking, meaning they have fewer toxic chemicals than the others analyzed: the Motorola Citrus, LG Remarq, Samsung Captivate, Samsung Evergreen, and iPhone 5.
Six devices are of "high concern" by overall ranking: the Palm Treo 750, BlackBerry Storm 9530, Nokia N95, Motorola MOTO W233 Renew, Palm m125, and iPhone 2G.
-----
Source: Full context and analysis can be found here.
Findings:
Generally speaking, today's phones contain fewer toxic chemicals than they did in the past. HealthyStuff researchers scored every phone from 0 to 5, with 0 representing the fewest toxic chemicals. Every rated phone that scored above a 4.0 was released before 2010, and every phone that scored less than 3.0 was released in 2010 or later.
The iPhone has significantly improved since its early models: the iPhone 2G ranks worst of all phones on the list, whereas the iPhone 4S and 5 are both among the best. Apple's claims about eliminating toxic chemicals from their devices are not entirely unfounded. The two newest models of the iPhone score better than any other phone not specifically marketed as a "green phone" (e.g. the Samsung Reclaim).
Manufacturers are not consistent about their use of toxic chemicals across their product lines. Samsung is the best-ranked company overall, and it makes three of the best-ranked phones: the Captivate, Evergreen, and Reclaim. Yet it also makes the much more poorly rated SCH-U410, which received an overall score of 4.18.
Overall Phone Rating:
- Motorola Citrus - 2.56
- iPhone4S - 2.69
- LG Remarq - 2.69
- Samsung Captivate - 2.71
- iPhone5 - 2.75
- ...
- BlackBerry Storm 9530 - 4.41
- Nokia N95 - 4.50
- Motorola MOTO W233 Renew - 4.56
- Palm m125 - 4.58
- iPhone2G - 5.00
Over 10,000 ppm of an element signifies 1% of the material is composed of the element. One screen component in the Samsung Propel had 780,474 parts per million of mercury.
© iFixit
Phones that scored well overall did not necessarily fare well in every category. The "low concern" Samsung Reclaim had a "high concern" proportion of arsenic. Twenty-four of the phones (nearly 70%) had a "high concern" proportion of copper.
Six devices are of "low concern" by overall ranking, meaning they have fewer toxic chemicals than the others analyzed: the Motorola Citrus, LG Remarq, Samsung Captivate, Samsung Evergreen, and iPhone 5.
Six devices are of "high concern" by overall ranking: the Palm Treo 750, BlackBerry Storm 9530, Nokia N95, Motorola MOTO W233 Renew, Palm m125, and iPhone 2G.
-----
Source: Full context and analysis can be found here.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments