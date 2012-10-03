© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

AB Connectors to cut 45 jobs in Wales

AB Connectors is likely to cut 45 jobs at its factory in Wales, according to a new report.

The BBC reports that the AB Connectors' plant in Abercynon will likely let go 45 people out of its 193 strong workforce.



Michelle Coleman, vice-president of human resources, blamed a decline in the defense industry for the decision. The workforce was informed on Thursday, the BBC reports, and has now entered a consultation period.