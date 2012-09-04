©Printca PCB | September 04, 2012
Printca jobs safe says Graphic plc managing director
We talked to David Pike, managing director, Graphic plc, and Jan Nielsen, CEO of Printca Denmark, about plans for the recently acquired company.
Graphic plc announced the acquisition of the Denmark based PCB producer Printca on Monday. It's welcome news for the Danish company which, first established in 1972, declared bankruptcy in February this year, as well as a relief for the company's 46 employees worried about their future.
Managing director of Graphic plc confirmed on Monday that the company plans to keep Printca's employees.
“Our plan is to grow the business. Not to downsize, but to grow it,” Pike said over the phone. “At the moment we need to run it as we are, but our plans in the long term is to grow the business by going out and finding new business for them. We have a very wide range of customers here and we also know a lot of potentially new customers who are looking to go into ... the space arena”.
In fact Printca's qualifications in this area was one of the driving forces behind the acquisition says Pike.
“One of the reasons why we also wanted to purchase Printca because they have the space approvals we haven't got here in the UK, which in turn means we can cover all the approvals throughout the world we require,” he explained.
Printca's customer base was also a bonus. “It's got a very good customer base which we believe will link very well to our own customer base we have and also open up new doors not only for Printca but also for our UK operations and our Chinese operations”.
Does Graphic plc plan to expand further? While they are not involved in any active acquisition negotiations the company is always on the lookout says Pike. “There are possibilities to look at North America,” he said.
Jan Nielsen, CEO, Printca
Printca's CEO, Jan Nielsen, is also positive about the acquisition, particularly has the company can leverage from Group plc investment. The bankruptcy required a short term focus and he welcomes the opportunity to shift toward long term planning.
“Some of the areas where we have had some weak points have been in the investment area in new technologies like HDI tech," he said over the phone today. " There we definitely needed to find a way forward so we can raise the investment level and also be able to fulfill the customer requirements these days with more HDI related technology".
The company is currently focused on conservative technologies in a very conservative market - "typically military and space,” says Nielsen. But this industry is moving towards finer and finer requirements and the company wants to invest in new technologies like laser imaging and laser drilling to keep up, says Nielsen.
Printca also hopes to leverage the stability of Graphic plc behind them.
“We needed to be part of a bigger group to have the confidence of the big OEMs, and some of these OEMs of course are very big companies,” he laughs. “So getting into the Graphic group will definitely give us a much better position now to be a more confident partner to a bigger OEM”.
“The employees are of course quite happy about that and of course the customer base is also happy about it. They see a big stability factor there because it's not secret that if we go away our products are quite critical so they have to re-qualify a lot of constructions if we are not there”.
Graphic Plc's production in low cost economies can help too, says Nielson. “Even defense nowadays that's also an aspect there you have prices under pressure. It is definitely a benefit to have access to some low cost production”. With reliability and tracing still a key issue, he says it is good to have someone they can source from their own group instead of sourcing someone outside.
Managing director of Graphic plc confirmed on Monday that the company plans to keep Printca's employees.
“Our plan is to grow the business. Not to downsize, but to grow it,” Pike said over the phone. “At the moment we need to run it as we are, but our plans in the long term is to grow the business by going out and finding new business for them. We have a very wide range of customers here and we also know a lot of potentially new customers who are looking to go into ... the space arena”.
In fact Printca's qualifications in this area was one of the driving forces behind the acquisition says Pike.
“One of the reasons why we also wanted to purchase Printca because they have the space approvals we haven't got here in the UK, which in turn means we can cover all the approvals throughout the world we require,” he explained.
Printca's customer base was also a bonus. “It's got a very good customer base which we believe will link very well to our own customer base we have and also open up new doors not only for Printca but also for our UK operations and our Chinese operations”.
Does Graphic plc plan to expand further? While they are not involved in any active acquisition negotiations the company is always on the lookout says Pike. “There are possibilities to look at North America,” he said.
Jan Nielsen, CEO, Printca
Printca's CEO, Jan Nielsen, is also positive about the acquisition, particularly has the company can leverage from Group plc investment. The bankruptcy required a short term focus and he welcomes the opportunity to shift toward long term planning.
“Some of the areas where we have had some weak points have been in the investment area in new technologies like HDI tech," he said over the phone today. " There we definitely needed to find a way forward so we can raise the investment level and also be able to fulfill the customer requirements these days with more HDI related technology".
The company is currently focused on conservative technologies in a very conservative market - "typically military and space,” says Nielsen. But this industry is moving towards finer and finer requirements and the company wants to invest in new technologies like laser imaging and laser drilling to keep up, says Nielsen.
Printca also hopes to leverage the stability of Graphic plc behind them.
“We needed to be part of a bigger group to have the confidence of the big OEMs, and some of these OEMs of course are very big companies,” he laughs. “So getting into the Graphic group will definitely give us a much better position now to be a more confident partner to a bigger OEM”.
“The employees are of course quite happy about that and of course the customer base is also happy about it. They see a big stability factor there because it's not secret that if we go away our products are quite critical so they have to re-qualify a lot of constructions if we are not there”.
Graphic Plc's production in low cost economies can help too, says Nielson. “Even defense nowadays that's also an aspect there you have prices under pressure. It is definitely a benefit to have access to some low cost production”. With reliability and tracing still a key issue, he says it is good to have someone they can source from their own group instead of sourcing someone outside.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments