© Amazon (illustration purposes only!)

Kindle Fire sold out, new version to come?

Amazon has announced that the Kindle Fire has sold out, leading to speculation that a new version is set to be released in the next week.

Introduced 48 weeks ago the Kindle Fire has sold out, capturing 22 percent of table sales in the U.S. according to a press release by Amazon today.



“We’re grateful to the millions of customers who have made Kindle Fire the most successful product launch in the history of Amazon,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Founder and CEO. “This has been a big year for digital products on Amazon—all of the top 10 sellers on Amazon.com since Kindle Fire launched just less than a year ago are digital products. Kindle Fire is sold out, but we have an exciting roadmap ahead—we will continue to offer our customers the best hardware, the best prices, the best customer service, the best cross-platform interoperability, and the best content ecosystem.”



The announcement, and it's timing, has led many to speculate that a new version of the Kindle will be released next week. A company event was scheduled before this announcement for September 6, 10.30am, in California.