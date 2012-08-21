©homiel-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 21, 2012
Nordson posts record quartely sales
Nordson Corporation has reported the strongest quarterly sales, operating profit, net income and diluted EPS in its history.
For the quarter ending July 31, 2012, sales expanded to 380 million USD, a 22 percent increase over the prior year’s third quarter sales. This increase in sales included a 16 percent increase in organic volume, a 10 percent increase related to the first year effect of acquisitions, and a negative 4 percent impact related to unfavorable effects of currency translation. Third quarter operating profit was $99 million, a record for any quarter, and operating margin reached 26 percent, an increase from the strong level in the same period a year ago.
Third quarter net income and diluted earnings per share were both records at $67 million and $1.03, respectively, and compared to $57 million and $0.82 a year ago.
Fiscal Year-to Date Results
For the first-nine-months of fiscal year 2012, sales were $971 million, operating profit was $232 million and net income was $157 million. First-nine-months earnings per share on a diluted basis are $2.41 and include one-time charges of $0.12 per diluted share as described on the attached earnings per share reconciliation table. Prior year first-nine-months revenue, operating profit, net income and diluted earnings per share were $902 million, $237 million, $168 million and $2.44, respectively, inclusive of one-time gains of $0.07 and one-time charges of $0.05, both per diluted share.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, sales are expected to be in the range of $408 million to $422 million, an increase of 23 to 27 percent as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.
“Our current order rates are very healthy and have led us to forecast an excellent fourth quarter, which is expected to complete another record year for Nordson,” saidNordson President and Chief Executive Officer Michael F. Hilton .
“At the same time, we remind investors that Nordson is not immune from macroeconomic trends over the longer term. While most economists continue to project growth going forward, many have softened their outlook, and the level of economic uncertainty has not diminished”.
Third quarter net income and diluted earnings per share were both records at $67 million and $1.03, respectively, and compared to $57 million and $0.82 a year ago.
Fiscal Year-to Date Results
For the first-nine-months of fiscal year 2012, sales were $971 million, operating profit was $232 million and net income was $157 million. First-nine-months earnings per share on a diluted basis are $2.41 and include one-time charges of $0.12 per diluted share as described on the attached earnings per share reconciliation table. Prior year first-nine-months revenue, operating profit, net income and diluted earnings per share were $902 million, $237 million, $168 million and $2.44, respectively, inclusive of one-time gains of $0.07 and one-time charges of $0.05, both per diluted share.
Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, sales are expected to be in the range of $408 million to $422 million, an increase of 23 to 27 percent as compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.
“Our current order rates are very healthy and have led us to forecast an excellent fourth quarter, which is expected to complete another record year for Nordson,” saidNordson President and Chief Executive Officer Michael F. Hilton .
“At the same time, we remind investors that Nordson is not immune from macroeconomic trends over the longer term. While most economists continue to project growth going forward, many have softened their outlook, and the level of economic uncertainty has not diminished”.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments