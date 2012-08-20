Aeroflex with QML-V qualification for MagnaChip products

Aeroflex's Colorado Springs division has received QML-V qualification from the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Land and Maritime for its Mixed-Signal products fabricated in MagnaChip's 0.35um Triple-Well Mixed-Signal CMOS technology.

"QML-V qualification means that we have successfully demonstrated that our products fabricated at MagnaChip meet the specified performance, quality, and reliability levels of the US Department of Defense Product Qualification Program, especially for satellite and space applications," said Paul Coe, Director of Quality at Aeroflex Colorado Springs.



"We have been utilizing the innovative mixed-signal technology offerings of MagnaChip for over 12 years in high reliability medical and industrial applications, and are pleased that we can now bring this technology to the space community in both QML-V Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and standard microcircuit drawing (SMD) products," said David Kerwin, Director of Mixed Signal products at Aeroflex Colorado Springs.