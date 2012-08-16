Conflict Minerals: Intel, HP lead the way, Nintendo way behind

© U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Levi Riendeau

Several companies, including Apple, Intel, Motorola Solutions and HP, have been singled out for their improvement in helping curb conflict minerals in their supply chains.



Image has zoom function. / © http://www.enoughproject.org/

Enough Project, a non-profit rights group, said the companies have made progress in eliminating conflict minerals, such as tantalum, tin and tungsten, from their supply chains despite a lag in legislation.“These firms have moved forward to develop solutions despite delays in the legislative rule-making process by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC—an excuse that many other companies have used to explain their lack of significant action," a release by the group said."These leading companies have developed conflict minerals programs that have paved the way for other companies to follow. These include a smelter auditing program and an aid project for lagging smelters, direct sourcing and aid projects to help Congo develop a clean minerals trade, and tracing projects to dig deeply into their supply chains to identify precise numbers of smelters”.SanDisk, Philips, Sony, Panasonic, RIM, and AMD were also commended for improvements in their supply chains.On the other end of the spectrum, several companies, particularly Nintendo, were criticized. “Nintendo has made no known effort to trace or audit its supply chain. Sharp, HTC, Nikon, and Canon are taking initial steps to join industry efforts, but their progress remains far behind industry leaders,” the Enough Project said.The findings are part of a report released by the Enough Project titled, Taking Conflict Out of Consumer Gadgets: Company Rankings on Conflict Minerals 2012