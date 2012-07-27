Assmann WSW components backs Rutronik worldwide

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Assmann WSW components have extended their existing European franchise agreement: as of now Rutronik is supplying its customers throughout the world with the entire product portfolio of Assmann WSW components.

Previously, the franchise agreement only covered Europe. With the expansion of Rutronik's presence into Asia, it has now been placed on a global footing. Both companies occupy key positions in their respective partner networks: Assmann WSW components focus heavily on distribution as a sales channel in which Rutronik plays an essential role.



The manufacturer has transferred a large part of its existing customers to the distributor. "With Rutronik's high market penetration we have been able to intensify our customer focus significantly", explains Bernd Weidenhammer, managing partner at ASSMANN WSW components. "This is why we see Rutronik as an important distribution partner and it is an honour for us to be collaborating now in Asia too. We're certain that, together with Rutronik, we'll achieve excellent growth there as well."



The partnership between Assmann WSW components and Rutronik has existed since the spin-off of Division 1 of Assmann Electronic GmbH into Assmann WSW components GmbH in 2005. It covers the entire product range of connectors, cooling technology and cable assemblies specifically aimed at the industrial market.



"Assmann WSW components is not just a reliable supplier for the broad range of standard items but time and again has also demonstrated enormous flexibility when it comes to customer-specific solutions - it's not without reason that the company is one of our top 50 suppliers", explains Kathrin Felten, Product Sales Manager for Connectors & Cables at Rutronik.