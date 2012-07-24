© Nokia Electronics Production | July 24, 2012
Nokia 808: A phone with a view
Nokia promoted 'game changer in terms of its groundbreaking image technology' - the 808 Pureview smartphone, comes with a 41MP camera. Chipworks has taken it apart.
"When examining PureView’s comparably large size to most smartphones (4.9 x 2.37 x 0.55 inches), and its back protrusion (along the top) one could easily mistake the device for an actual camera. The trade-off of a slightly chunky phone for a high resolution image sensor may be well worth it to certain consumers requiring their mobile devices to capture high-quality images", the tech experts state.
Aside from the phone’s imaging capabilities, the PureView features:
Some more insides out
-----
Source: More can be found at Chipworks.
- 1.3GHz ARM processor with 1GB of RAM
- Nokia Symbian Belle operating system
- 16GB internal storage + microSD card slot
- HDMI and DLNA outputs
- NFC and Wi-Fi technology
- The image sensor module contains the Carl Zeiss optical assembly, and the CMOS image sensor from Toshiba.
- Analog Devices AD5814; suspected lens driver solution for the Carl Zeiss lens assembly
- Broadcom BCM2763 multi-media processor, featuring full 1080p Camcorder capabilities
- Found inside a package-on-package (PoP) was the Texas Instruments 4377622 1.3 GHz ARM processor.
- Also found inside the PoP device along with the applications processor, was the Samsung KAT008DI5M mobile SDRAM.
- Another Toshiba device, the THGBM4G7D2JBAIM flash memory device.
- Texas Instruments - TLV320ADC3101 audio codec (2)
- Texas Instruments - WL1271B WiLink 6.0 802.11 + Bluetooth device
- Texas Instruments - 4376057 power management IC
- Texas Instruments - TPA6140A2 audio amplifier
- Atmel MXTNOK1E touch screen controller
- STMicroelectronics LIS302DL accelerometer
- AKM 8974 Hall Effect 3-Axis Electronic Compass
- NXP PN544 NFC Chip
-----
