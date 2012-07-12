© TE Connectivity Electronics Production | July 12, 2012
TE signs licence agreement with PTK for Russia
TE Connectivity (TE) is in final negotiations to license its SPEC 55 airframe wire to Promtechkomplekt Co Ltd (PTK), for localized manufacturing within Russia.
The licensing agreement will allow PTK to manufacture TE’s SPEC 55 airframe wire in support of the Russian and the Commonwealth of Independent States’ (CIS) markets. Acting as TE’s master distributor for localized SPEC 55 wire, PTK will support both the commercial aerospace and military markets within the CIS territories. The localization of SPEC 55 airframe wire within Russia will support Russia’s defense market, a key growth market for TE.
“We decided to team with PTK in the manufacturing of SPEC 55 wire after working closely with them on previous value-added opportunities within the Russian market,” said Breslin. “As one of our authorized Russian channel partners, PTK has worked with and has supported TE in the growth of this emerging region.”
“Our decision was based on the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation, as well as directives of the Government of the Russian Federation on the use of the most advanced foreign technologies in aerospace industry,” said Shardin. “Implementation of this innovative project on production of aerospace wire and cable products in Innovation Special Economic Zone "Dubna" will allow the industry to decrease the weight and cost of onboard electrical wire interconnect systems of the modern and perspective aircrafts, as well as increase manufacturability of the aircraft and hence, make the products of the Russian aircraft industry more competitive in domestic and foreign markets.”
Photo Caption: Frank Breslin (left), Vice President Global Sales, TE Connectivity – Aerospace, Defense & Marine, and Valery Shardin (right), President, Promtechkomplekt Co. Ltd.
