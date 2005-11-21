FLIR acquires SMC

FLIR Systems, Inc. has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the stock of Scientific Materials Corporation, a supplier of laser assemblies, laser components and materials, for $13 million cash.

The transaction is expected to close within the next thirty days. Based in Bozeman, MT, USA, Scientific Materials was founded in 1989 as a producer of specialty crystals for use in high-end laser manufacturing. The company has since expanded into the production of military grade laser assemblies and high quality laser components used by a variety of industrial, medical, scientific and military laser manufacturers.



"SMC has developed a reputation for making some of the highest quality laser components on the market, and we are delighted that they have chosen to become a part of FLIR. We are seeing increasing demand for laser payloads in many of our systems, and the acquisition of SMC will give us greater control over the development, manufacturing, and cost of this important subassembly," commented Earl R. Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR Systems, Inc.



US based FLIR Systems Inc. has European manufacturing in Sweden, the UK and Italy.